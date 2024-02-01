Zenless Zone Zero is coming to PS5, Hoyoverse confirms

HoYoverse confirms its upcoming title, Zenless Zone Zero, is in development for the PlayStation 5 console. The announcement came at the State of Play 2024, held on February 1. The company released an official trailer regarding the announcement, showcasing multiple characters of the game, their skill animations, and the confirmation for PlayStation 5 development at the end.

Unfortunately, the final release date for all platforms remains unknown for now. Based on previous titles, HoYoverse may also release the game on PS5 a few updates after its initial launch. However, this is just speculation, as nothing has been confirmed yet.

The estimated time for the final release of the game has been confirmed to be 2024, although there isn't any specific window yet. Aside from PS5, players will get the upcoming Action RPG on Mobile devices, such as Android and iOS, alongside PC.

PlayStation 5 version confirmed for Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero is HoYoverse's next step in the action RPG genre, as the game's unique style and animation vary from the company's previous works. Although the usual loop of farming and character grinds stems directly from Honkai Impact 3rd and more, the character models, movements, and the world set it apart.

The PS5 announcement video is a minute long, featuring both characters that were in the game from the beginning and those that have been added in later. Players can expect them to be included in the game's final version, set for 1.0.

The trailer also showed an overhauled version of New Eridu, one of the game's social hubs for missions, events, and other activities. It concluded with a shot of Belle, one of the two available protagonists of the game.

Belle in Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

It seems that the project for the game's PS5 version was made possible due to many new cutting-edge technologies, alongside the hardware capabilities for a PlayStation 5 launch.

Players who are excited about the release date of Zenless Zone Zero on all platforms should keep an eye out on the game's official social network accounts and the official website.