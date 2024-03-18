Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release date, server maintenance, and Acheron banner countdown

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release is next on the game's itinerary, and it will bring forth a bunch of content, including fresh events, quests, and more. The Acheron banner is also a major highlight of the patch, considering the character is a coveted 5-star unit that will debut in the first phase. HoYoverse has scheduled version 2.1 to launch globally on March 27, 2024.

The update will be preceded by a mandatory maintenance break, lasting roughly five hours. The developers use the time to prepare for the next patch while fixing any bugs or issues in the game.

This article outlines everything there is to know about the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release. Readers will also find a countdown below for the Acheron banner, which also doubles as a tracker for the update.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release date and server maintenance details

According to the official announcement, Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will be released on March 27, 2024. HoYoverse has yet to reveal the exact launch time of the patch, but based on previous updates, the server should be live at 11 am (UTC+8). Therefore, the maintenance should commence five hours before the update, around 6 am (UTC+8).

Since the server goes live simultaneously, it might confuse players from different locations. Hence, we have listed below the v2.1 launch time for some major regions.

Bear in mind that America will receive the update on March 26, 2024, due to time zone differences.

America (March 26, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time 9 pm Central Daylight Time 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time 11 pm

Europe (March 27, 2024)

Western European Time 3 am Central European Time 4 am Eastern European Time 5 am

Asia (March 27, 2024)

India Standard Time 8:30 am China Standard Time 11 am Japan Standard Time 12 pm Korea Standard Time 12 pm

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Acheron banner countdown

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will feature the Acheron banner in the first half. This is a limited-time warp that will be available as soon as the server goes live.

The countdown below shows the time remaining until the release of the Acheron banner in patch 2.1. Remember that the timer does not account for any delay or rescheduling whatsoever.

Once the countdown ends, Trailblazers should be able to access the latest version of the game and its featured content.

For those out of the loop, Acheron banner details were shared during the version 2.1 Special Program. Here are the 4-star characters featured in the warp, based on the official information:

Gallagher (Fire, Abundance Path)

(Fire, Abundance Path) Pela (Ice, Nihility Path)

(Ice, Nihility Path) Dan Heng (Wind, The Hunt Path)

The first half of patch 2.1 also marks Luocha’s rerun. He is a 5-star unit that excels at healing allies thanks to the Abundance Path.