Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update speculations

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update will bring in a fresh batch of content, including the limited-time banners of Acheron and Aventurine. Besides, the patch will see this game's first anniversary, which creates the possibility for HoYoverse to give away some commemorative rewards.

Due to content and potential rewards on offer in this update, players are wondering about version 2.1’s release and everything it has in store. HoYoverse has yet to make any information public regarding the update, but speculations can be drawn based on the leaks available online.

This article discusses when Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update will potentially be released and outlines some of its expected content.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 speculated to release in late March

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update is speculated to arrive on March 27, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8), based on the current banner duration and patch 2.0's 49-day patch cycle. It's worth noting that the developers have maintained the same launch time for every update.

To avoid getting players in different regions confused, here is when version 2.1 can be expected to be released:

Pacific Daylight Time : 8 pm (March 26, 2024)

: 8 pm (March 26, 2024) Eastern Daylight Time : 11 pm (March 26, 2024)

: 11 pm (March 26, 2024) Greenwich Mean Time : 3 am (March 27, 2024)

: 3 am (March 27, 2024) Central European Time : 4 am (March 27, 2024)

: 4 am (March 27, 2024) India Standard Time : 8:30 am (March 27, 2024)

: 8:30 am (March 27, 2024) China Standard Time : 11 am (March 27, 2024)

: 11 am (March 27, 2024) Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm (March 27, 2024)

What to expect from Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update

Considering that Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will be the anniversary patch, a lot can be expected from this update — such as exclusive rewards, exciting events, and other fresh content.

However, the highlight of this patch will be the upcoming banner, which will feature Acheron and Aventurine as playable 5-star units. Both characters have been officially revealed in the drip marketing campaign, which had fans anticipating their official debuts.

Banners aside, a bunch of other content might appear in the 2.1 patch, such as:

Tides of War and Cosmodyssey events.

New mobs and enemies, including the Aventurine boss.

A new Penacony map, which is likely to be called Clock Studios Theme Park.

20 free wishes, which include the 10 pulls from the Gift of Odyssey.

Watch out for the version 2.1 livestream event to catch up on all the official reveals for the patch.