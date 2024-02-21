Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak details upcoming events

Several Honkai Star Rail leaks have been surfacing on the internet regarding the upcoming version 2.1 patch. One of the leaks, which comes courtesy of credible leakers Palito and BabyMonster Team, details an upcoming event that is scheduled to be released during the Honkai Star Rail version 2.1. Like most events, players can participate in the activity, complete various tasks, and obtain a few Stellar Jades as a reward.

For those who are curious, this article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak in detail.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks reveal an upcoming event revolving around board games

As mentioned earlier, this particular Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak is from renowned third-party leakers Palito and BabyMonster. According to the Reddit post, the upcoming update will likely be launching an event associated with board games, which have similar rule sets like Monopoly. The post also reveals four parts of the board that will be used for the rumored event.

All four pictures have a resemblance to various places in the title, such as the entrance to the Simulated Universe, the statue in the Administration District in Jarilo–VI, Scalegorge Waterscape, and the last image is likely from Penacony.

There are no expected release dates regarding this upcoming event, so Trailblazers will have to wait for the official announcement from the developer of this space odyssey, HoYoverse.

The upcoming version 2.1 patch will bring in two brand-new 5-star characters, Acheron and Aventurine, into the game along with their signature Honkai Star Rail Light Cones. Acheron is a DPS character following the Nihility Path, while Aventurine walks on the Preservation Path, specializing in shielding his allies.

A new 4-star character, Gallagher, is also set to debut during the upcoming 2.1 update. He will join the Fire character roster, excelling in healing his team members as he treads on the Path of Abundance.

For more news, guides, and updates related to this turn-based battler, remember to follow Sportskeeda’s Star Rail hub.