Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks: New 4-star and 5-star Light Cones

Many Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks have been surfacing on the internet, and a recent post from a credible third-party leaker, Dimbreath, revealed the supposed 4-star and 5-star Light Cones that will arrive with the approaching update. The 5-star options are likely the signature Light Cones of upcoming 5-star characters Acheron and Aventurine.

Both Acheron and Aventurine are scheduled to be released during the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update, along with their signature Light Cone banners. Thanks to the latest leak, fans get to see what the Light Cones might be capable of.

This article details the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak for those curious.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

More about Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak revealing upcoming 4-star and 5-star Light Cones

According to the Reddit post above, Dimbreath revealed two 5-star Light Cones for Honkai Star Rail 2.1, which will likely be Acheron and Aventurine’s signatures.

Aventurine’s Signature Light Cone, Inherently Unjust Destiny, seemingly grants the following effect to its user:

All In: Boosts the wearer’s DEF by 36%. When the wearer provides shields to an ally, their CRIT DMG increases by 40% for two turns. When the user unleashes a follow-up attack, the enemy will take 8% increased damage for two turns.

The following materials are reportedly required to fully level up the Light Cone:

Tatters of Thought – 20x

Scattered Stardust – 4x

Crystal Meteorites – 12x

Fragments of Impression – 20x

Divine Amber – 15x

Shards of Desires – 14x

Acheron’s signature Light Cone, Along the Passing Shore, will apparently grant the following effect to its user:

Steerer: Boosts the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 36%. When the user attacks an opponent, they will inflict Empty Bubbles on the adversary, which will last for a turn. The wearer deals 24% extra damage to the adversary inflicted with Empty Bubbles and the ultimate damage also additionally increases by 24%.

Here is a list of all materials believed to level up the Light Cone to the maximum level:

Dream Collection Component – 20x

Fiery Spirit – 4x

Starfire Essence – 12x

Dream Flow Valve – 20x

Heaven Incinerator – 15x

Dream Making Engine – 14x

Lastly, the 4-star Light Cone, Concert for Two, will reportedly bestow the following effect upon the user:

Inspire: Increases the user's DEF stat by 16%. Additionally, it increases the wearer’s damage by 4% for each shielded character on the battlefield.

Here are all the materials supposedly needed to level up the Light Cone:

Tatters of Thought – 15x

Scattered Stardust – 3x

Crystal Meteorites – 9x

Fragments of Impression – 15x

Divine Amber – 12x

Shards of Desires – 12x

Players should also keep in mind that the Inherently Unjust Destiny and Concert for Two Light Cones will be equipable on characters treading on the Preservation Path. Meanwhile, the Along the Passing Shore Light Cone can only be used on Honkai Star Rail characters following the Nihility path.

