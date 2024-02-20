Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks hint at the addition of a "Claim All" QoL button for Assignments

Amid the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks that have been surfacing on the internet recently, a post on Reddit by a reliable leaker named Scoopy revealed that players will get a brand-new quality-of-life (QoL) update related to Assignments after the launch of the upcoming version of the title. The update will make various players’ gameplay much easier while doing the daily tasks that Trailblazers need to do.

Assignments are activities that can be done with players’ characters on a daily basis, where they find various in-game materials for the players. Every Assignment comes with three timing variations, the lowest option being four hours and the highest, 20. Sending the characters on a longer Assignment will reward players with greater materials.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak in detail for curious readers.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak reveals upcoming Quality of Life changes regarding Assignments

As mentioned earlier, this Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak comes courtesy of the reliable third-party leaker Scoopy. According to the Reddit post above, players will likely get a QoL update with the release of the upcoming update. This will revolve around the Assignments, and players will be able to claim all Assignment rewards with one click and send the same characters back to gather the materials again.

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update is almost halfway done. The second half will bring in Sparkle's limited-time banners, the brand-new 5-star Path of Harmony character, and Jing Yuan, along with their signature Light Cone banners. The upcoming half is also scheduled to release brand new events for the players, offering Stellar Jades to those completing them.

For more updates, news, and guides related to this gacha title, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Star Rail hub.