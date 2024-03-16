Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banner release countdowns

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream has officially wrapped up, showcasing all the contents of the next update, such as the new events and a fresh set of banners. The latter is the highlight of the patch, as it features Acheron and Aventurine, two of the most coveted 5-star characters. Alongside them, the v2.1 update will see the first rerun of Luocha and Jingliu.

Players get access to multiple banners over the first and second phases of a patch. With all the choices at hand, they are likely to wonder about the warp schedule to plan out their resources.

This article presents everything there is to know about the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banner release. Readers will also find a countdown below to track them.

All Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banner release schedules and countdowns

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update will be released on March 27, 2024, featuring Acheron as the new 5-star unit in the first phase banners.

The second phase of patch 2.1 is expected to commence around April 17, 2024, bringing in Aventurine as the playable 5-star character. The speculation is based on the usual banner cycle, which is set at three weeks.

Here is the complete breakdown of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banner release schedule with countdowns.

First half banner- Acheron

Acheron banner preview from v2.1 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron will be the 5-star Nihility character that wields the Lightning element to unleash massive AoE attacks. She will be available in the first phase banner, along with Luocha’s rerun. The featured 4-star characters on their warp are listed below:

Gallagher (Fire, Abundance Path)

(Fire, Abundance Path) Pela (Ice, Nihility Path)

(Ice, Nihility Path) Dan Heng (Wind, The Hunt Path)

The first half banner of version 2.1 will roll out with the update on March 27, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8). Fans can actively track the time remaining until the patch release using the following countdown:

Second half banner- Aventurine

Aventurine banner preview from v2.1 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

As for the second half, Aventurine will debut as the 5-star unit that treads the Preservation Path. He will be a support unit from the Imaginary roster equipped with powerful shielding abilities and follow-up attacks. His banner will be featured with Jingliu’s rerun, and it contains the following 4-star rate-up characters:

Lynx (Quantum, Abundance Path)

(Quantum, Abundance Path) Luka (Physical, Nihility Path)

(Physical, Nihility Path) Serval (Lightning, Erudition Path)

As specified, the expected release date of Honkai Star Rail 2.1 second half banner is April 17, 2024. Its release time will differ for America, Europe, and Asia. Hence, we have attached different countdowns for each region below.

America

Europe

Asia

This sums up the v2.1 banner release countdowns.