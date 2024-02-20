Honkai Star Rail Acheron leaks: Gameplay, idle animations, instant kill, and more

Acheron has been a fan-favorite character in Honkai Star Rail ever since the pre-Penacony launch. She was revealed via a small teaser, and everyone lost their minds after seeing how much she resembled both the "Raidens" from other HoYoverse games. Much to the players' excitement, the unit also plays a vital role in the Penacony story.

However, this article focuses more on Acheron's playable kit and gameplay, revealed via new footage. It won't be long until the Galaxy Ranger makes her way into everyone's roster, alongside Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail 2.1.

Based on the current runtime of the update, everyone can expect the 2.1 version to arrive on March 27, 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by Inima_3, Dimbreath, and Scoopy. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Acheron gameplay leaks for Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Acheron's gameplay might just have the most unique animations out of all the released characters in Honkai Star Rail so far. Her technique and ultimate ability showcase a different form altogether, with her skill showing her slicing prowess with the Katana.

The change of her form was also revealed via her Eidolon leak, where her sixth Eidolon had Acheron with white hair and crimson flowers all over her body. The same can be seen in her gameplay. The following post showcases her animations in combat.

It should also be noted that Acheron's technique, in which she temporarily transforms with white hair and crimson flowers, seems to one-hit kill enemies in the overworld. An example of this has been provided by renowned leaker Dimbreath via the post below.

Acheron's technique also creates a black-and-white color filter in the entire screen after casting, with the red flowers in her body being the only colored items at the time. During her ultimate form, she can perform multiple strikes with her Katana on multiple enemies simultaneously.

The number of strikes seems to be seven in total, with each one being performed after slowing down the time. Here is a post showcasing Acheron's ultimate animations only.

When it comes to Acheron's idle animations, she has two in total. In one, she rests on her Katana while her hair slowly turns white and then back to blue. Her second idle shows her pulling out a Peach fruit and taking a bit.

According to multiple other leaks, it seems that Acheron will arrive in the first half of Honkai Star Rail version 2.1, alongside Fu Xuan as the rerun character.