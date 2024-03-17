Honkai Star Rail 2.1 trailer shows Acheron and Raiden Mei from HI3; developers reveal more

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream, titled "Into the Yawning Chasm," has finally concluded, unveiling a lot of content about the patch. Additionally, the Special Program host has hinted at Acheron's secretive background. She is soon to be a playable 5-star character who has an uncanny resemblance to Raiden Mei, the Herrscher of Thunder from Honkai Impact 3rd.

The version 2.1 trailer shows a supposed Mei silhouette within Acheron’s flashback, which raises speculations about their connections.

That said, this article takes a closer look at everything the developers revealed about the characters.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 trailer teases Acheron and Raiden Mei

Being the upcoming 5-star unit, Acheron was featured in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 trailer, which also showed a glimpse of what looked like Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd.

HoYoverse isn’t subtle about pushing these characters as counterparts for the respective titles. But fans weren’t expecting to witness both canon characters in the teaser. This can easily drive the community into believing that they are the same entity or share a direct connection with each other.

On that note, developers discussed Acheron’s background and role in the story during the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream. According to the host, the supposed Raiden Mei’s horns were different, which indicates that the preview was of a different character altogether. It might just be the former self of the mysterious Galaxy Ranger.

That said, the entire Honkaiverse is denoted by the Imaginary Tree, where worlds are interconnected, so gamers will likely see familiar faces throughout their astral journey. Considering how the universe is entangled, there is a possibility for Raiden Mei to cross over and manifest as Acheron in Star Rail.

However, it is still too early to speculate, so fans have to play through the future Penacony story to find out more about her. Regardless, the developer has promised to offer an exciting narration for Acheron while creating some form of nostalgia for those familiar with HI3. The officials have also considered presenting the character as one of the puzzle pieces of the latest plotline.

As for Acheron’s background, it will gradually unfold in her companion quest, coming in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update. She will embark on an adventure with Welt, who is ironically the only character who has directly crossovered from Honkai Impact 3rd. Additionally, she will continue to appear in future Penacony quests as an influential individual.