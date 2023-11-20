Best characters for Penacony, Land of the Dreams Planar Ornament in Honkai Star Rail

The latest Honkai Star Rail update has introduced a bunch of new content, including the highly anticipated expansion of the Simulated Universe. The new World 8 of the simulation features freshly added Planar Ornaments, among which the Penacony, Land of the Dreams set has been designed to benefit most of the support characters in the game.

The new gear has a 2-Piece effect, which primarily increases the wielder’s Energy Regeneration Rate and further increases the DMG of allies that share the same element type as the wearer.

Further details about the Planar Ornament and its suitable characters in Honkai Star Rail have been outlined below.

Best Honkai Star Rail characters to build with Penacony, Land of the Dreams Planar Ornament

Expand Tweet

The new Penacony, Land of the Dreams Planar Ornament in Honkai Star Rail rolls with the following passive:

2-Piece SET Effect: Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 5%. Increases DMG for all other allies with the same DMG type as the wearer by 10%.

The energy regeneration rate will certainly help support characters build up their Ultimate quickly. Apart from this, DPS characters can utilize the damage boost as long as they belong to the same element as the equipping characters.

Best characters for Penacony, Land of the Dreams

The best characters for Penacony, Land of the Dreams Planar Ornament (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are characters that can benefit from the passive of Penacony, Land of the Dreams, Planar Ornament in Honkai Star Rail:

Silver Wolf (Nihility/ Quantum): The Energy Regeneration from the passive of the Planar Ornament will help Silver Wolf build her Ultimate faster. She can further transfer the DMG boost to Seele or Qinque.

(Nihility/ Quantum): The Energy Regeneration from the passive of the Planar Ornament will help Silver Wolf build her Ultimate faster. She can further transfer the DMG boost to Seele or Qinque. Tingyun (Harmony/ Lightning): Almost every Lightning DPS requires TIngyun on their team. Therefore, the new set will be super effective for her, as she can provide some extra boost while benefiting from a higher Energy Regeneration Rate.

(Harmony/ Lightning): Almost every Lightning DPS requires TIngyun on their team. Therefore, the new set will be super effective for her, as she can provide some extra boost while benefiting from a higher Energy Regeneration Rate. Asta (Harmony/ Fire): Topaz’s releases have expanded the Fire roster and brought its characters under the radar. Naturally, Asta, equipped with the Penacony, Land of the Dreams, will be ideal to support them.

(Harmony/ Fire): Topaz’s releases have expanded the Fire roster and brought its characters under the radar. Naturally, Asta, equipped with the Penacony, Land of the Dreams, will be ideal to support them. Yukong (Harmony/ Imaginary): The Imaginary element has a few powerful individuals who can benefit from having Yukong on their team. In that case, the Planar Ornament will boost her support potential.

(Harmony/ Imaginary): The Imaginary element has a few powerful individuals who can benefit from having Yukong on their team. In that case, the Planar Ornament will boost her support potential. Pela (Nihility/ Ice): In a Jingliu team, a Pela with the Penacony, Land of the Dreams, is highly useful.

Apart from the specified characters, you can also use the set on Natasha, Fu Xuan, or Bailu.

How to get the Penacony, Land of the Dreams Planar Ornament

As specified, the new Planar Ornament is dropped from the Simulated Universe World 8. It can be obtained from the Immersion device, which is unlocked after every elite encounter on the stage.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, follow Sportskeeda.