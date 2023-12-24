Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei character overview: Abilities, lore, and more

Ruan Mei is heading to the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update as a featured 5-star character that will join the Ice roster. She treads on the Harmony Path to be a dedicated support for various team compositions. Equipped with a bunch of unique buffs in her arsenal, this Genius Society member will likely influence the combat meta going forward.

For those curious about her, HoYoverse has shared an official overview that outlines Ruan Mei’s gameplay and background. Follow on to learn more about her lore-centric details and abilities.

What are Ruan Mei’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

As a Harmony character, Ruan Mei is destined to take on the role of a support in Honkai Star Rail. Her kit is tailored to increase the Weakness Break Efficiency of all allies while increasing their SPD and All-Type RES PEN. She can further deal extra damage and delay a target’s turn when their Toughness is broken by an ally.

Here is a glimpse of all her abilities and everything she has to offer in the battle:

Basic ATK : Launches Ice DMG to a target.

: Launches Ice DMG to a target. Skill : Upon casting the ability, Ruan Mei obtains Overtune for a few turns. The effect increases all allies DMG and Weakness Break Efficiency.

: Upon casting the ability, Ruan Mei obtains Overtune for a few turns. The effect increases all allies DMG and Weakness Break Efficiency. Ultimate : Ruan Mei opens a field that increases All-Type RES PEN of every ally within the radius. Her teammate’s can further attack to inflict Thanatoplum Rebloom on an opponent, which extends the duration of their Weakness Break and delays their action. The ability further deals Break damage based on her Ice Break DMG.

: Ruan Mei opens a field that increases All-Type RES PEN of every ally within the radius. Her teammate’s can further attack to inflict Thanatoplum Rebloom on an opponent, which extends the duration of their Weakness Break and delays their action. The ability further deals Break damage based on her Ice Break DMG. Talent : Increases SPD for all allies and further deals Break DMG on enemies when a teammate inflicts Weakness Break on them.

: Increases SPD for all allies and further deals Break DMG on enemies when a teammate inflicts Weakness Break on them. Technique: Ruan Mei obtains Silken Serenade at the beginning of the battle that triggers her Skill once. In the Simulated Universe, the effect enables allies to inflict a Weakness Break after attacking an enemy. Every Blessing stack increases the Toughness-Reducing damage of the attack.

All of her abilities are quite unique in comparison with those of other Harmony characters in the game. Therefore, she appears to be more future-proof as a support unit.

What is Raun Mei’s lore in Honkai Star Rail?

Ruan Mei has been officially described as a sweet-tempered and elegant scholar who is now renowned as Member #81 of the Genius Society, a major faction in Honkai Star Rail devoted to Nous the Erudition. She specializes in biological science and was able to grab Aeon's attention while researching the origin of life.

Due to this, she was invited by Herta to develop the Simulated Universe. With the help of Screwllum and Stephen, she has actively worked on the simulation and all of its DLC, including the Swarm Disaster.

That said, she secretly enjoys opera and traditional theater. Ruan Mei is also enthusiastic about desserts and embroidery, which adds more depth to her personality.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, follow Sportskeeda.