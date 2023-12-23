Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Harmony characters, ranked

In Honkai Star Rail, Path of Harmony characters are excellent at providing buffs to their allies. As they can boost a DPS pick's fighting potential, they serve as the team's foundation. In the game’s upcoming update, Ruan Mei will be added to the Path of Harmony cast. Since the title’s meta always shifts with each patch, players may be unsure about which unit to build when the RPG’s new version arrives.

This article ranks all the Path of Harmony characters in Honkai Star Rail in a tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ranking Harmony characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 in a tier list

Harmony character tier list for version 1.6 (Image via Tiermaker)

In this Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list, each Harmony character has been ranked according to their pull value. All units have been assessed equally to guarantee fairness.

SS+ tier

Ruan Mei, a 5-star Ice element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Harmony characters in Honkai Star Rail's SS+ tier are strong and boast immensely powerful kits that can help a team overcome even the most challenging content in the game. The units in this tier are as follows:

Ruan Mei

Bronya

The first banner for version 1.6 will feature Ruan Mei, a brand-new 5-star Ice element Harmony character. The unit can increase the SPD and Break Effect efficiency of both herself and her teammates. This makes her ability unique since no other character can presently increase another unit's break effect

As a standard banner 5-star character, Bronya can increase the CRIT DMG of her allies. Her ability can enhance a partner's damage for one turn while cleansing them of any debuff.

S tier

Hanya, a 4-star Physical element buffer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Harmony characters in Honkai Star Rail's S tier are great in combat and are capable of leading their squad. The following units belong in this tier:

Hanya

Tingyun

Hanya is the latest addition to the Path of Harmony. With her ultimate, she can raise an ally's SPD and ATK stat at the same time. She can also get her teammates' lost skill points back. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, who uses numerous Skill Points to do enormous damage, complements her perfectly.

Tingyun is an essential unit for almost every end-game squad. She can boost an ally's ATK stat and replenish energy. The ally with the Benediction perk gives extra Lightning damage to the same enemy whenever Tingyun uses her basic attack.

A tier

Asta, lead astronomer at Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

An A-tier character in Honkai Star Rail needs the right equipment and substantial capital investment to be viable. The following unit falls in this tier:

Asta

Asta's powers can only increase the SPD and ATK stats of her teammates. She succumbs to power creep and needs a few Eidolons to make a lasting impression in combat.

B tier

Yukong, Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite having a decent kit, a B-tier character doesn't stand out due to their awkward playstyle. The following unit deserves to be in this tier:

Yukong

All the other Harmony characters in the present version of the title overshadow Yukong. To be effective on the battlefield, Yukong needs a squad built around her and plenty of Eidolons.