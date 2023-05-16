Best Asta team in Honkai Star Rail - composition, strategy, and more

Several weeks following the launch of Honkai Star Rail, you might have come across several tier lists of the game's characters. Since Asta is not commonly found on top of most of these lists, it is tempting to dismiss her without giving her a fair chance. However, with the game’s diverse roster of characters, there are numerous opportunities to discover meaningful synergies with Asta.

Asta is a determined and enthusiastic lady with extensive knowledge about the surrounding vast galaxies. She is known to face all the challenges of her job with a positive attitude and resilience. From managing a team of opinionated staff to navigating through gossip and handling the demands of the Intelligentsia Guild, Asta tackles every obstacle with remarkable ease.

Asta is among the free characters in Honkai Star Rail, so you get the opportunity to unlock her as soon as the Gacha System becomes available. She is a four-star, fire-based character treading the path of Harmony. Her kit may initially appear unimpressive, but it can undoubtedly excel in suitable situations.

If you were able to draw Asta and are contemplating on incorporating her into your team, below is a brief guide you might want to check out.

Honkai Star Rail guide: Asta team composition, strategy, and more

While Asta's personal damage may not be exceptional, her passive ability offers a valuable party-wide attack buff that can accumulate up to five stacks. Additionally, her attacks are capable of inflicting a burn damage-over-time debuff on enemies, which proves beneficial in gradually wearing down resilient foes.

One notable aspect of her kit is her exceptional proficiency in Weakness Break, making her an invaluable asset in battles.

Here are some of the best Honkai Star Rail team comps you can form with Asta:

Seele-Tingyun-Asta-Natasha

Honkai Star Rail - Asta (Image via HoYoVerse)

For free-to-play players fortunate enough to have acquired Seele, it is natural to ponder the ideal team composition using other characters accessible to free players. Tingyun and Asta, both 4-star buffers, along with Natasha, a 4-star healer provided to all players for free, can form a formidable team with Seele.

Asta and Tingyun contribute offensive buffs that assist Seele in achieving higher damage potential. Furthermore, Asta's proficiency in weakness breaks adds to her value within the team composition.

Dan Heng-Asta-Welt-March 7th

Honkai Star Rail - Asta and Crew (Image via HoYoVerse)

This team composition centered around Asta prioritizes maximizing the usage of her ultimate ability to ensure her team maintains control over the turn order. In this team setup, Asta acts as the final touch to the Dan Heng/Welt combination.

When utilized effectively, these two characters can consistently push enemies to the lower end of the turn order, granting the entire team the freedom to execute consecutive attacks in quick succession.

Asta's presence in the team composition further enhances the synergy and potential for devastating combos. In this team composition, Asta should be utilized primarily as a Skill Point generator and Speed booster. Due to the heavy SP consumption of Welt and Dan Heng's skills, Asta should avoid spamming her Meteor Shower ability.

As Asta, you might want to look into equipping the best relics and light cones to maximize her kit.

The recommended Light Cone for Asta is “But The Battle Isn’t Over,” Bronya's distinctive signature skill, which is widely regarded as the top-tier Harmony Light Cone in the game. When utilized, it enhances the Energy Regeneration Rate and boosts the damage output of the ally who follows your turn after the skill is activated.

Thief of Shooting Meteor is considered the optimal relics choice as it provides a Break Effect boost of up to 32 percent and restores a portion of Energy whenever a Weakness Break is triggered. This effect is activated by depleting an enemy's Toughness bar, enhancing combat effectiveness and resource regeneration.

Overall, Asta is a versatile support character in Honkai Star Rail that can provide buff and utility to the team. Whether you are an Asta convert or just a first-time trier, she is worth incorporating into your team with the right synergies.

