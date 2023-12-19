Best Ruan Mei teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Ruan Mei is scheduled to release in a week in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. She is set to arrive alongside the version 1.6 update and is the first limited-time Path of Harmony character. Players are waiting to summon her as soon as she is available. Trailblazers might wonder what the best teams for Ruan Mei are after they pull for her.

This article lists the best teams for Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinion.

Best teams for Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Jingliu, Ruan Mei, Pela, and Gepard

A team featuring Jingliu, Ruan Mei, Pela, and Gepard (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary support/buffer)

(Primary support/buffer) Pela (Secondary support/debuffer)

(Secondary support/debuffer) Gepard (Tank)

In this Honkai Star Rail 1.6 mono-ice team composition, Jingliu is the main DPS who can deal colossal damage to her adversaries as she treads on the Path of Destruction. When she enters the Spectral Transmigration state, her skill becomes enhanced and deals absurd Ice damage to adjacent enemies.

Ruan Mei provides buffs, enhancing her Weakness Break efficiency, while Pela reduces the enemy's DEF by inflicting Exposed. Gepard constantly shields all teammates and slows the opponents down with his skill.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Ruan Mei, Silver Wolf, and Luocha

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Ruan Mei, Silver Wolf, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary Support/buffer)

(Primary Support/buffer) Silver Wolf (Secondary support/debuffer)

(Secondary support/debuffer) Luocha (Healer)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team composition. He follows the Destruction Path and can deal extraordinary damage by himself. When paired with Ruan Mei, Imbibitor Lunae can inflict even greater damage.

Silver Wolf can inflict SPD, DEF, and ATK-oriented debuffs on an enemy to further assist Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane on the battlefield. Meanwhile, Luocha heals every ally to make sure they survive the battle.

Blade, Ruan Mei, Pela, and Huohuo

A team featuring Blade, Ruan Mei, Pela, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary Support/buffer)

(Primary Support/buffer) Pela (Secondary support/debuffer)

(Secondary support/debuffer) Huohuo (Healer/buffer)

In this team composition, Blade is the main DPS, who is capable of dealing colossal Wind damage to adjacent enemies. He can consume his own HP to boost his damage. Ruan Mei provides SPD-related buffs to each ally and boosts their Weakness Break efficiency. Meanwhile, Pela lowers the opponent’s DEF stat with her ultimate, which allows Blade to inflict additional damage.

Huohuo also buffs all allies' ATK stat and heals them to ensure their survival.