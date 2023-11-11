How old is Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail?

A few days are left for Huohuo's arrival in Honkai Star Rail. She is expected to release alongside version 1.5 with her signature Light Cone banner. The limited-time banner will be available during the first phase of this version. Huohuo is a Wind character hailing from the Path of Abundance. There are few healers in Honkai Star Rail, so many Trailblazers will roll for her as their coveted five-star character.

While treading on the Path of Abundance, Huohuo can regenerate Energy for her team members and provide various buffs on the battlefield. Players are eager to learn more about her, including her age in this space odyssey, given how popular she has become.

This article discusses Huohuo's age in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

What is Huohuo's age in Honkai Star Rail?

Huohuo is a five-star Path of Abundance character (Image via HoYoverse)

While HoYoverse, the publisher of Honkai Star Rail, goes above and beyond to provide players with lore-based details, Huohuo's age is still a mystery. Based on her Foxian heritage and appearance in-game, she seems pretty young. As a Foxian, who are known for having a 200-400-year lifespan, one can assume Huohuo's to be less than 50 years old.

With that said, Huohuo's age is speculated and subject to change until HoYoverse officially makes an announcement.

Huohuo's background in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned in her official drip marketing post on X (formerly Twitter), Huohuo is a young, pitiable, and helpless Foxian girl training to be a Ten-Lords Commission Judge. Though assigned to capture ghosts, she is very much frightened of them.

The Judges of the Ten-Lord Commission sealed a heliobus called Tail in her tail, which turned her into a "cursed one" who attracts inhuman beings. Tail belongs to The Shapeless species, which are similar to parasites and, over time, take control of their host's body. However, Huohuo is an exception because Tail finds pleasure in her frustrations and failures.

HoYoverse recently released a trailer showcasing her venturing into the Fyxestroll Garden in the Xianzhou Luofu to capture inhuman beings. Huohuo is set to release globally on November 15, 2023, and Trailblazers can roll for her with their Stellar Jades or Star Rail Special Passes. Players can obtain her from the Bloom in Gloom limited-time event Warp banner during the first phase of Star Rail version 1.5.