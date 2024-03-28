The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 version has new characters and events, which are currently live on the servers. Vignettes in a Cup is an upcoming new event, where the Trailblazer needs to assume the position of Dreamjolt Hostelry's drinksmith and make unique drinks for the establishment's regular patrons. The Trailblazer can also earn their trust by making customized beverages, resulting in more tips for the MC.

The requirements to participate in this event, event details, and more are covered in this Honkai Star Rail v2.1 guide.

Vignettes in a Cup event guide for Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Expand Tweet

The Trailblazer will take on the position of the drinksmith during Honkai Star Rail 2.1's upcoming Vignettes in a Cup event. They will interact with Dreamjolt Troupe members and create drinks that satisfy their demands to win their trust and take care of their emotional issues.

Following client service, the Trailblazer will get tips, and additional amount if the former's tastes are satisfied. Upon submitting the tips, the Revenue Level will also rise.

The Trailblazers get access to information about Dreamjolt Troupe members, including their trust levels in the Troubleshooter and how well-received they are. They can unlock further Dreamjolt Specials by delving into their inner worlds and resolving their emotional problems, once they have fully invested in themselves.

Duration and eligibility for Vignettes in a Cup event in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Vignettes in a Cup is an upcoming time-limited event, where Trailblazers have to make unique drinks for the customers.

When it's available

2024/03/29 12:00:00 – 2024/05/06 03:59:00(server time)

Participation requirements

Only players who have finished the Trailblazing mission "Penacony — A Walk Among the Tombstones" will be able to take part in this forthcoming event.

Event Rewards of Vignettes in a Cup in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Time-limited rewards for the upcoming event Vignettes in a Cup in Honkai Star Rail 2.1(Image via HoYoverse)

Players who complete certain challenges in this event will be able to claim a variety of time-limited awards.

These are the time-limited rewards listed in the following order:

Self-Modeling Resin

Tracks of Destiny

Stellar Jade

Traveller’s Guide

Refined Aether

Lost Crystal

StarFire Essence

Credits

After these above-mentioned rewards, Trailblazers can also select a 4-star character of their choice from the following list:

Gallagher (Path of Abundance, Fire)

(Path of Abundance, Fire) Misha (Path of Destruction, Ice)

(Path of Destruction, Ice) Xueyi (Path of Destruction, Quantum)

(Path of Destruction, Quantum) Hanya (Path of Harmony, Physical)

(Path of Harmony, Physical) Guinaifen (Path of Nihility, Fire)

(Path of Nihility, Fire) Luke (Path of Nihility, Physical)

(Path of Nihility, Physical) Lynx (Path of Abundance, Quantum)

(Path of Abundance, Quantum) Yukong (Path of Harmony, Imaginary)

The regular rewards, which can be redeemed anytime, are as follows :

Trailblaze EXP

Tracks of Destiny

Stellar Jade

Traveller’s Guide

Refined Aether

Lost Crystal

Credits.

The Trailblazers won't be able to get the time-limited rewards after the event duration has ended. Nonetheless, they can still access the Drink Lounge on the Dreamjolt Hostelry map to enjoy the event's features and receive frequent rewards.

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

Honkai Star Rail Robin ascension materials leaks || Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leaks: New upcoming Light Cones, Relics, and other rumours || Honkai Star Rail Cosmodyssey event rewards and guide || How to play Luocha in Honkai Star Rail: Stats priority and team setups