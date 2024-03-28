Honkai Star Rail Robin ascension materials leaks

Robin is set to be released in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update. She is the third limited-time Path of Harmony character wielding the Physical element. Since many players are looking for new Harmony units, they will summon her when she becomes available. Excited Trailblazers may wonder what Robin’s ascension materials are so they can level her up immediately after acquiring her. That said, a reliable third-party source, HomeDGCat, has revealed most of her ascension materials.

This article lists all the materials Honkai Star Rail players can pre-farm for Robin.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Robin ascension and trace level-up materials leaked

Below is a list of all items that players will need for each ascension level when leveling up Robin:

Ascension Level Materials Credit Ascension reward Level 20 5x Dream Collection Component 4,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 30 10x Dream Collection Component 8,000 NA Level 40 6x Dream Flow Valve 3x IPC Work Permit 16,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 50 9x Dream Flow Valve 7x IPC Work Permit 40,000 NA Level 60 6x Dream Making Engine 20x IPC Work Permit 80,000 1x Star Rail Pass Level 70 9x Dream Making Engine 35x IPC Work Permit 160,000 NA

Honkai Star Rail Robin materials

The following sections detail how much materials Trailblazers will need to fully ascend Robin and level up her Traces to the maximum level.

56x – Dream Collection Component

71x – Dream Flow Valve

73x – Dream Making Engine

65x – IPC Work Permit

18x – Firmament Note

69x – Celestial Section

139x – Heavenly Melody

12x – Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

8x Tracks of Destiny

3.3 million Credit

Currently, Trailblazers can pre-farm every item except the Stagnant Shadow boss item/drop.

Where to find all the Robin level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail?

Dream Collection Component/Dream Flow Valve/Dream Making Engine

Dream Collection Component (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can acquire the Dream Collection Component and its other variants by defeating any Dreamjolt Troupes scattered across Penacony.

Firmament Note/Celestial Section/Heavenly Melody

Heavenly Melody (Image via HoYoverse)

Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody Trace level-up materials are obtainable from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Harmony located southwest of The Reverie (Dreamscape) map area.

Weekly Echo of War challenge item

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster (Image via HoYoverse)

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster can be obtained after completing the weekly Echo of War challenge located in the Seclusion Zone of the Herta Space Station.

Stagnant Shadow boss material

As of the time of this article, no information regarding the IPC Work Permit has been provided.

