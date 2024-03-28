Honkai Star Rail Robin ascension materials leaks

Robin is set to be released in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update. She is the third limited-time Path of Harmony character wielding the Physical element. Since many players are looking for new Harmony units, they will summon her when she becomes available. Excited Trailblazers may wonder what Robin’s ascension materials are so they can level her up immediately after acquiring her. That said, a reliable third-party source, HomeDGCat, has revealed most of her ascension materials.
This article lists all the materials Honkai Star Rail players can pre-farm for Robin.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.
Honkai Star Rail Robin ascension and trace level-up materials leaked
Below is a list of all items that players will need for each ascension level when leveling up Robin:
Honkai Star Rail Robin materials
The following sections detail how much materials Trailblazers will need to fully ascend Robin and level up her Traces to the maximum level.
- 56x – Dream Collection Component
- 71x – Dream Flow Valve
- 73x – Dream Making Engine
- 65x – IPC Work Permit
- 18x – Firmament Note
- 69x – Celestial Section
- 139x – Heavenly Melody
- 12x – Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- 8x Tracks of Destiny
- 3.3 million Credit
Currently, Trailblazers can pre-farm every item except the Stagnant Shadow boss item/drop.
Where to find all the Robin level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail?
Dream Collection Component/Dream Flow Valve/Dream Making Engine
Players can acquire the Dream Collection Component and its other variants by defeating any Dreamjolt Troupes scattered across Penacony.
Firmament Note/Celestial Section/Heavenly Melody
Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody Trace level-up materials are obtainable from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Harmony located southwest of The Reverie (Dreamscape) map area.
Weekly Echo of War challenge item
Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster can be obtained after completing the weekly Echo of War challenge located in the Seclusion Zone of the Herta Space Station.
Stagnant Shadow boss material
As of the time of this article, no information regarding the IPC Work Permit has been provided.
