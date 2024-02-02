Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Relic sets, Calyx and Stagnant shadow stages

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update is set to launch on February 6, 2024, bringing with it a wide range of content. In addition to the new region of Penacony, version 2.0 also brings new Relic sets via the Cavern of Corrosion, Calyx, and Stagnant Shadow stages.

Each stage offers unique drops that will be essential for upgrading the featured characters of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 - Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha. Read on to learn more about the same.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update adds new playable stages

As detailed in the HoYoLAB post, the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update brings with it new stages, detailed as follows:

Cavern of Corrosion

The Cavern of Corrosion stage has been updated in version 2.0 to include the “Path of Dreamdive”. Successfully clearing the stage will reward the following set of Relics:

Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters

2-pc effect : Debuffed enemies receive 12% more damage.

: Debuffed enemies receive 12% more damage. 4-pc effect: Boosts CRIT DMG by 4%. The wearer deals 8% and 12% damage to enemies with 2 or 3 debuffs respectively. Debuffing a target will increase the potency of the aforementioned effects by 100% for one turn.

Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations

2-pc effect : Boosts Break Effect by 16%.

: Boosts Break Effect by 16%. 4-pc effect: Using Ultimate boosts the Break Effect of all party members by 30% for 2 whole turns.

Stagnant Shadow

A total of two Stagnant Shadow stages are being added to version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail:

Shape of Candy : Drops the Ice character-specific Ascension material known as “Dream Fridge”.

: Drops the Ice character-specific Ascension material known as “Dream Fridge”. Shape of Parchedness: Drops the Quantum character-specific Ascension material known as “Dream Flamer”.

Crimson and Golden Calyxes

A total of six Calyx stages will be added to version 2.0, divided between the Golden and Crimson Calyxes:

Crimson Calyx

Bud of Harmony (The Reverie – Dreamscape) : Drops Heavenly Melody, Celestial Section, and Firmament Note.

: Drops Heavenly Melody, Celestial Section, and Firmament Note. Bud of Nihility (Alchemy Commission) : Drops Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence, and Heaven Incinerator.

: Drops Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence, and Heaven Incinerator. Bud of Destruction (Scalegorge Waterscape): Drops Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, and Moon Madness Fang.

Golden Calyx

Penacony

Xianzhou Luofu

Belobog

All three Golden Calyxes will drop unique new materials that can be used as character Universal Enhancement Materials.

For more Honkai Star Rail 2.0 news, guides, and leaks, stay tuned.