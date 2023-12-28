How to beat Starcrusher Swarm King in Honkai Star Rail

Introduced with Honkai Star Rail's 1.6 update, the Starcrusher Swarm King has become one of the toughest bosses in this game, boasting an annoying set of abilities and a massive HP pool. Also known as Skaracabaz, this entity appears to be an upgrade over True Stings, and they share somewhat similar abilities with regard to spawning small bugs mid-fight that are troublesome to deal with.

Unless you strategize your moves properly, defeating this behemoth can be an overwhelming task. Hence, this guide has covered everything there is to know about the Starcrusher Swarm King and further discussed the best teams to use to fight it.

How to defeat Starcrusher Swarm King: Skaracabaz in Honkai Star Rail

Image showing the Starcrusher Swarm King boss (Image via HoYoverse)

The Starcrusher Swarm King boss in Honkai Star Rail has two phases, as it mutates into a second form to access new abilities. Remember that its attacks deal Quantum DMG that can trap your character in the Entangled effect.

Here are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind while facing Skaracabaz:

Firstly, Entanglement can be lethal for your character, so make sure to cleanse them before the effect triggers massive damage.

Like the Swarm Disaster True Stings, Swarm King can enter a Multiply state, spawning Gnaw Stings upon taking damage. Try to inflict Weakness Break on the boss when it is in this state, as doing so disperses the Toughness Reducing DMG to Skaracabaz's friendly units.

Moreover, Swarm King will take increased damage after being Weakness-Broken, so use the opportunity to clear its first phase.

Watch out for the Ovum of Collapsed Star in Skaracabaz’s second phase. It will deal a massive AoE Quantum DMG to all your characters. Any form of shield or damage-mitigating ability will keep them protected from the impact.

DPS units in Honkai Star Rail that specialize in both AoE and single-target DMG are ideal for dispatching against the Starcrusher Swarm King and its summons at the same time.

Best teams to beat Starcrusher Swarm King in Honkai Star Rail

The best DPS character to use against Starcrusher Swarm King (Image via HoYoverse)

The Starcrusher Swarm King is susceptible to Physical, Ice, and Imaginary elements. Thus, it is advised that you build a team with characters that correspond with this boss' Weaknesses.

Here are some of the best Star Rail setups to use against Skaracabaz:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae+ Tingyun+ Ruan Mei+ Huohuo

Jingliu+ Bronya+ Ruan Mei+ Fu Xuan

Argenti+ Tingyun+ Bronya+ Luocha

Although these hypercarry teams will provide the best results in the boss domain, you can swap out some of the support characters with their closest alternatives as per your convenience. They should be able to deliver the final blow as long as your DPS character is able to deal sufficient damage in the battle.

