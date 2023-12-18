Best Blade team compositions in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update marks the first-ever Blade rerun, and while many players have acquired the character in his official release, some will summon him in the upcoming banner. He is one of the fearsome Stellaron Hunters who possess a terrifying self-healing ability that gives him a strategic advantage over any other DPS in the game.

Besides, Blade has access to powerful single-target, and AoE attacks thanks to the Destruction Path. Due to this, he has become a coveted Wind unit that can be used as a primary damage dealer or sub-DPS across various setups in the game.

With a wide catalog of characters available in version 1.6, players have access to a few good Blade teams in Honkai Star Rail. Further details about each lineup have been presented in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best team compositions for Blade in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

1) Blade+ Silver Wolf+ Fu Xuan+ Lynx

Blade hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade is undoubtedly a strong DPS in Honkai Star Rail and performs adeptly as a hypercarry. It implies that he can showcase his peak combat potential as long as other characters in the setup support him in one way or another.

On that note, Silver Wolf is his best partner since she can implant Weaknesses in a target while reducing their DEF. This will allow Blade, or any other character, to deal additional damage to the enemy.

He will further require the support of both Fu Xuan and Lynx, as they can increase his health pool. This will push Blade’s damage potential to the limit as his entire kit scales on HP.

2) Blade+ Seele+ Silver Wolf+ Fu Xuan

Blade and Seele team (Image via HoYoverse)

This particular composition might just out-damage all the other teams in Honkai Star Rail, as it employs two DPS units that specialize in their respective departments. The first damage dealer is Blade, who can unleash strong AoE attacks to tackle multiple enemies.

Seele will accompany him as the second DPS that specializes in single-target nukes. With the support of Silver Wolf, the duo is prepared to tackle any combat situation.

However, they will rely on Fu Xuan’s damage mitigation to survive on the battlefield.

3) Jingliu+ Blade+ Bronya+ Fu Xuan

Jingliu and Blade team (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade performs exceptionally well as a sub-DPS when you consider how little attention he requires due to his self-sustainability. Jingliu is the best primary damage dealer to pair with him, as she consumes HP from allies, prompting the Stellaron Hunter to trigger his passive stacks.

At maximum charge stack, he can unleash a powerful follow-up attack that triggers his healing. Paired with Bronya’s CRIT DMG and ATK buff, the duo can easily tackle any end-game content in Honkai Star Rail.

Lastly, use Fu Xuan once again to sustain the entire team throughout the battle.