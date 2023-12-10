Best teams for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition (Day 1) in Honkai Star Rail

The Boulder Town Martial Exhibition is currently live in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 and has brought the next set of championship tournaments to Belobog’s Fight Club. To complete this event, players will have to brawl against a few different enemies in the arena. However, these exhibition matches will be unlocked each day over a week.

This unique martial arts event is all about defeating the foe using an optimal setup. Hence, this article will discuss some of the best teams to use on the first day of the Honkai Star Rail's Boulder Town Martial Exhibition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Enemy lineup for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition (Day 1) in Honkai Star Rail

To create the perfect team for the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition in Honkai Star Rail, it is important to analyze your opponents. Here is the enemy lineup for the first day of the martial arts event:

Round 1 : Voidranger - Trampler and Antibaryon

: Voidranger - Trampler and Antibaryon Round 2 : Silvermane Lieutenant and Silvermane Gunner

: Silvermane Lieutenant and Silvermane Gunner Round 3: Blaze Out of Space, Guardian Shadow, Everwinter Shadewalker, and Flamespawn.

Best Honkai Star Rail teams to use in Boulder Town Martial Exhibition (Day 1)

1) Argenti+ Bronya+ Hanya+ Fu Xuan

Argenti hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is arguably the best team to use on the event's first day, since all the specified enemies have Physical Weakness. Being a powerful DPS from the Physical element, Argenti can easily dispatch them.

Bronya can greatly increase his damage output with the assortment of buffs in her arsenal. As for the second support, Hanya is perfect for Argenti, as he can generate Skill Points while boosting the latter's ATK and SPD stats.

Fu Xuan can sustain the team with her powerful damage mitigation.

2) Clara+ Tingyun+ Silver Wolf+ Lynx

Clara hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Clara is another excellent Physical DPS in Honkai Star Rail that can easily defeat all the first-day enemies of the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition. She can unleash powerful counterattacks, which can be further amplified by Tingyun’s buff.

Additionally, Silver Wolf can implant a Weakness on a target and reduce their DEF, making them vulnerable to an ally’s attack.

Lastly, use Lynx to heal and cleanse the entire team whenever required. She can also increase Clara’s Taunt value, which will essentially draw more enemy attention, allowing the latter to unleash her counterattack more frequently.

3) Jingliu+ Pela+ Silver Wolf+ Fu Xuan

Jingliu hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Quite a few enemies on the first day of Boulder Town Martial Exhibition have Ice Weakness. Therefore, a Jingliu-based hypercarry team is a strong option to defeat them. She will require two supports to reach her maximum potential.

In that case, use both Pela and Silver Wolf to increase her damage output by weakening enemies with their debuff.

Under Fu Xuan’s protection, Jingliu can easily deal with the opponents within the arena without sustaining a fatal blow.