Best teams for Pavilion of Cessation in Honkai Star Rail

A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in Honkai Star Rail features five Suppression Towers that are used to contain the Heliobi outbreak in the Fyxestroll Garden. Among them is the Pavilion of Cessation after completing the Twins Trailblaze Continuance Quest. These towers feature an action-packed game mode where players must use a few different team compositions to clear all enemies across four difficulty levels.

Participants can further access Exorcismics, which offers a unique buff throughout the domain. That said, this guide covers all the best setups to use for the Pavilion of Cessation in Honkai Star Rail.

Best teams for Pavilion of Cessation Difficulty 1 in Honkai Star Rail

1) Blade+ Bronya+ Pela+ Luocha

Blade hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

This team employs Blade as the primary DPS, as he can unleash powerful AoE and single-target attacks on enemies. Bronya can further increase his damage output by offering an assortment of buffs from her arsenal.

While Pela can inflict a debuff on targets, making them vulnerable to Blade’s attack, Luocha can sustain the entire team using his strong healing application.

2) Jingliu+ Blade+ Bronya+ Luocha

A standard Jingliu and Blade team (Image via HoYoverse)

An alternate team includes Jingliu as the damage dealer, along with Blade, who serves as a sub-DPS. Additionally, use Bronya to support them, as she can boost ATK and CRIT DMG for the entire team.

Luocha can heal all allies when they hit critical HP during combat.

Best teams for Pavilion of Cessation Difficulty 2 in Honkai Star Rail

1) Seele+ Silver Wolf+ Fu Xuan+ Lynx

Mono-Quantum team (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele and Silver Wolf can be used in a mono-Quantum to tackle enemies in the Pavilion of Cessation Difficulty 2. The former takes on the role of the hypercarry in this setup to inflict powerful single-target damage.

Fu Xuan and Lynx are tasked with keeping the team alive using their protective abilities.

2) Jingliu+ Bronya+ Silver Wolf+ Fu Xuan

A standard hypercarry team for Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the enemies are vulnerable to Ice, Jingliu is another great DPS option in the domain. She can be paired with Bronya and Silver Wolf, as the duo can increase her damage output by a significant amount.

Employ Fu Xuan to sustain the entire team using her strong damage mitigation.

Best teams for Pavilion of Cessation Difficulty 3 in Honkai Star Rail

1) Jingliu+ Bronya+ Silver Wolf+ Luocha

Another hypercarry team for Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

A Jingliu hypercarry team is the strongest option to clear Pavilion of Cessation Difficulty 3. Once again, Bronya and Silver Wolf serve as her best supports, while Luocha can protect all allies throughout the combat phase.

2) Topaz+ Himeko+ Silver Wolf+ Fu Xuan

Topaz and Himeko team (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz and Himeko are the perfect DPS pair to use in this alternate team. They have access to powerful follow-up attacks that can easily obliterate all opponents in the Suppression Tower.

Silver Wolf is required to further weaken enemies, making them vulnerable to an incoming attack. In contrast, Fu Xuan binds the entire team together as a solo tank capable of protecting all allies.

Best teams for Pavilion of Cessation Difficulty 4 in Honkai Star Rail

Best Imbibitor Lunae team (Image via HoYoverse)

Imbibitor Lunae (DPS)

(DPS) Tingyun (Buffer)

(Buffer) Silver Wolf (Debuffer)

(Debuffer) Huohuo (Healer)

This hypercarry setup for Imbibitor Lunae can easily clear the final difficulty of the Pavilion of Cessation. Tingyun is arguably his best support in the game, and Silver Wolf can riddle opponents with various negative effects.

Lastly, Huohuo can heal and buff everyone in her party.