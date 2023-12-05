Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event announcement: Participation details, rewards, and more

The Boulder Town Martial Exhibition will soon kick off in Honkai Star Rail 1.5, and HoYoverse has officially announced all the details about the event. It will be available for a limited time from December 6 to December 25, 2023, that is, during the second phase of the patch. Besides, players will be rewarded with a bunch of Stellar Jades and other in-game resources for participating in the occasion.

This article discusses everything about the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition, including its gameplay and participation requirements.

Everything about the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The Boulder Town Martial Exhibition in Honkai Star Rail will be released on December 6, 2023, at 12 am server time. It will bring back some gameplay elements from the Super League event from patch 1.0.

The new martial event will take place in the infamous Fight Club located in Belobog’s Underworld. Trailblazers should be able to access it as long as they complete the Gladiator Adventure Mission and the Silent Galaxy Trailblaze Mission.

Further details about Boulder Town Martial Exhibition rules have been listed below:

During the event, Trailblazers can complete tournaments to win the corresponding rewards.

A new match will be unlocked on a daily basis throughout the week.

In every match, Trailblazers will face off against different opponents. By defeating them, they will be able to obtain different buffs.

The opponent will be randomly drawn, after which the chosen team will be locked in. The characters' HP and Energy will be refreshed at the beginning of every battle.

There will be a few limited-time challenges in the event, and players can complete them to obtain additional rewards.

The enemy level will be tuned according to the Trailblaze level of an account.

Keep in mind that the new Boulder Town event will be added to the Conventional Memoir in the next patch so that Trailblazers can replay its content. That said, it will reward quite a few in-game resources, including 600x Stellar Jades, 1x Track of Destiny, Credits, and more. Players can obtain them by completing both limited-time challenges and regular objectives.

