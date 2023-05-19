Honkai Star Rail Boulder Town Super League event (Day 1): Objectives, rewards, and more

Boulder Town Super League has been released on the Honkai Star Rail live servers as the game's brand-new event. With its first day kicking off, players must visit the infamous Fight Club to participate in an exclusive tournament with a fixed set of objectives. Additionally, Dr. Dig will provide an overview of the Ladder Leaderboard and league system that is present at its core.

HoYoverse introduces such events to incentivize their fans so that they can save up their resources for the next banner drop. On that note, there are a bunch of Steller Jades to grab on the opening of Boulder Town Super League in Honkai Star Rail.

Everything to know about Day 1 of Honkai Star Rail’s Boulder Town Super League

The enemy line-up from Day 1 of the Boulder Town Super League event (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can access the Boulder Town Super League from their Travel Log as soon as they enter the game. They can participate in the tournament after interacting with an NPC at the Fight Club that goes by Dr. Dig. Moreover, the event details lay down the following set of rules for participants:

There will be five battle categories in total with four rounds each.

After selecting the tournament type, participants will be allocated random enemies and buffs at the beginning of the round.

For every winning round, a new buff will be added, which will stack up.

After selecting a team, it will be locked throughout the combat phase, implying that one cannot swap characters.

At the start of each battle, every character’s HP and Energy will be reset.

On Day 1 of the Honkai Star Rail event, players will brawl under the ‘Featherweight’ category. There is a Time-Limited Challenge that rewards some extra resources for completing the tournament within the following rounds:

Eight rounds for 20,000 Credits.

15 rounds for 6x Condensed Aether and 5x Lost Gold Fragments.

30 rounds for 100x Stellar Jades and 8x Traveler’s Guide.

Image showing the 'Featherweight' Tournament completion reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Participants will receive an additional reward of 20x Stellar jades, 2x Traveler’s Guide, and 10,000 Credits for completing the ‘Featherweight’ tournament.

By the end of the Honkai Star Rail’s Boulder Town Super League event, players are expected to collect a total of 100x Stellar Jades. Additionally, they will receive 500x Stellar Jades more after completing all the Time-Limited Challenges.

With proper gear and team setup, participants can easily collect all the resources from the aforementioned event. Moreover, they should analyze the enemy's weaknesses at the beginning of the tournament to prepare accordingly.

Poll : 0 votes