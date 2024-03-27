Honkai Star Rail Cosmodyssey event rewards and guide

Cosmodyssey is a new board game event in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update, celebrating the game's first anniversary. During the event, players will receive dice every day, which they can use to advance on the board map and acquire Trailblaze Funds by taking part in several different game modes, including dispatching characters on assignments, purchasing land, and a slot machine.

Trailblazers can contribute the Trailblaze Funds to Pom-Pom and obtain more personal rewards, such as Stellar Jades and other freebies from the Cosmic Contribution Progress.

Here's a simple guide on the Cosmodyssey event in Honkai Star Rail 2.1.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Cosmodyssey event guide

Roll the dice to advance on the map and get Funds

Throw the dice to move forward (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Cosmodyssey event, you must consume the dice to advance on the map. As you progress and land on different tiles, you will encounter different game modes, such as Land Tile and Slot Machines. You can participate in each mini-game to earn Trailblaze Funds.

How to obtain the dice

Dice will reset every day (Image via HoYoverse)

During the event, you can log in to the game daily to get more dice. Using the dice to advance on the map will help you earn Trailblaze Funds much faster.

Board Encounters

Roll the dice to get a higher number (Image via HoYoverse)

Each tile on the map offers different mini-games. One of them is a Board Encounter in which you will be given two choices. You can choose either option, but remember that your choice might also change the event's possible outcomes. Additionally, you will get to throw dice and obtain rewards based on the result.

Land Acquisition

Purchase the land (Image via HoYoverse)

As you progress, you might roll on Land Tiles, giving you an option to buy the associated land. Purchase these lands because they will help you earn Trailblaze Funds faster.

For example, you can buy the Herta Space Station: Central Passage for 6000 Trailblaze Funds, and in exchange, you will get 2000 Trailblaze Funds each time you roll a dice.

Dispatching characters on assignment

Send suitable characters on assignment (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also send characters on different assignments. After a certain number of turns, these characters will return with additional Trailblaze Funds.

Slot Machine

Slot Machine game (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, you will also encounter a Slot Machine mini-game to help you acquire more Trailblaze Funds.

Cosmodyssey event rewards

Cosmodyssey event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've played all the mini-games and consumed all the dice, you can contribute all the Trailblaze Funds to Pom-Pom and get additional freebies. Here's a list of rewards that you can earn by playing the Cosmodyssey event:

Stellar Jade

Tracks of Destiny

Self-Modeling Resin

Lost Crystal

Traveler's Guide

Refined Aether

Credits

Starfire Essence

Besides the items listed above, you can obtain the event-exclusive Phone Wallpaper and Profile Picture.

