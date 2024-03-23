Honkai Star Rail 2.1 events and banners schedule

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update’s release is right around the corner. The patch is set to be released alongside the limited-time banners of Acheron, Luocha, and their signature Light Cones. The second phase will feature Aventurine and Jingliu’s limited-time banners. In a recent X post, the developer of the title, HoYoverse compiled and disclosed all upcoming events and features to the Trailblazers as the information can be rather overwhelming.

For those curious, this article details all the upcoming events that are set to be released during Honkai Star Rail 2.1.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1: Into the Yawning Chasm Event Overview

Expand Tweet

New Trailblaze Mission “The Devil in Velvet”

With the launch of Honkai Star Rail 2.1, players will be able to access the brand-new Trailblaze Mission “The Devil in Velvet.” The mission will be permanently available when the v2.1 goes live. To start the quest, players will have to complete the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony – Whodunit.”

Event Warp: Part one

Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

Character Warp banners: “Words of Yore” and “Laic Pursuit”

The first phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will feature two character banners boasting Acheron and Luocha. Players can summon Acheron by Warping in the Words of Yore banner, while Luocha can be summoned from the Laic Pursuit banner. The drop rates of Gallagher, Dan Heng, and Pela will be significantly boosted during the event.

Both Words of Yore and Laic Pursuit will become available after version 2.1 goes live and will expire on April 17, 2024, 11:59 am server time. Trailblazers can also participate in the Aptitude Showcase to character trial event to obtain a few Stellar Jades.

Light Cone banners: “Brilliant Fixation” and “Bygone Reminiscence”

Alongside character banners, the 5-star Light Cone banners will also become available to the players. During the Warp event, Acheron’s signature Light Cone, Along the Passing Shore will be featured in the Brilliant Fixation banner. Luocha’s signature 5-star Light Cone, Echoes of the Coffin will be featured in the Bygone Reminiscence banner. Three 4-star light Cones will also be featured in the aforementioned banners with a boosted drop-rate:

Good Night Sleep Well (Nihility)

Post-Op conversation (Abundance)

Subscribe For More! (The Hunt)

Both Light Cone banners will become available to the Trailblazers alongside the v2.1 patch and will end on April 17, 2024, at 11:59 am server time.

Event Warp: Part two

Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)

Character Warp banners: “Gilded Imprisonment” and “Gentle Eclipse of the Moon”

During the Second phase, Trailblazers will be able to summon Aventurine and Jingliu. The latter will be featured in the Gentle Eclipse of the Moon Warp banner, while the former will be featured in the Gilded Imprisonment banner. Both banners will be available during the entirety of the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.1 from April 17, 2024, to May 7, 2024, at 3 pm server time.

The featured 4-star characters of both banners are:

Lynx

Luka

Serval

Light Cone banners: “Brilliant Fixation” and “Bygone Reminiscence”

Along with the character banners, the Light Cone Warp banners will be launched. They will be available from April 17, 2024, to May 07, 2024, 3 pm server time. During the event, Aventurine’s signature Light Cone, Inherently Unjust Destiny will be featured in the Brilliant Fixation banner, and Jingliu’s signature Light Cone, I Shall Be My Own Sword, will be featured in the Bygone Reminiscence Warp banner.

The featured 4-star Light Cones of the banners are:

Concert for Two (Preservation)

Shared Feeling (Abundance)

Make The World Clamor (Erudition)

Cosmodyssey

During Honkai Star Rail 2.1, Cosmodyssey will be available to players. It is the one-year Honkai Star Rail anniversary event that HoYoverse will host to celebrate the first anniversary of this turn-based gacha game. Cosmodyssey will be available after version 2.1 goes live till May 6, 2024, at 3:59 am server time. The event will require players to participate in the event to accumulate Trailblaze Funds that players will need to obtain various rewards.

Self-Modeling Resin 1x

Tracks of Destiny 1x

Stellar Jade 1000x

Cosmodyssey Phone Wallpaper

One-Year Anniversary Commemoration Avatar

To participate in the event, players will need to be Trailblaze Level 21 or higher.

Festive Gifts

Log into Honkai Star Rail for seven days to obtain 20 Star Rail Special Passes (Image via HoYoverse)

After Honkai Star Rail 2.1 becomes available, log into the game every day for seven days to obtain 20x Star Rail Special Passes for free. This event will be available after the v2.1 patch drops to May 7, 2024, at 3:59 am server time.

Anniversary Celebration Mail

On the day of Honkai Star Rail’s first anniversary, April 26, 2024, all Trailblazers will receive 1600x Stellar Jades in their mailbox. Players should keep in mind that they need to be at least Trailblaze Level 4 to receive the Stellar Jades.

Planar Fissure 300%

Planar Fissure will be coming back with a triple drop-rate boost in Honkai Star Rail 2.1. Trailblazers will be able to obtain triple rewards from the Simulated Universe Immersion device after they consume a triple reward opportunity, Immersifiers, or Trailblaze Power.

The event will be available from April 10, 2024, to April 17, 2024, at 3:59 am server time.

Realm of the Strange 300%

Realm of the Strange will come back in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

From April 26, 2024, to May 3, 2024, at 3:59 am server time, Realm of the Strange 300% will be available. During the event, Trailblazers will receive additional drops on top of normal drops after consuming an event triple reward opportunity and Trailblaze Power.

Vignettes in a Cup

Every major patch features an event that lasts for the entirety of the update. For Honkai Star Rail 2.1, it is the Vignettes in a cup. In the event, players will have to take the role of a drinksmith and solve the emotional troubles of the customers at Dreamjolt Hostelry to obtain various in-game rewards. After the event expires, it will be moved to Conventional Memoir, where players can continue enjoying it.

You can obtain the following rewards from Vignettes in a Cup event:

Limited-Time Rewards

Self-Modeling Resin 1x

Tracks of Destiny 1x

Stellar Jade 1400x

Fateful Crossings: Vignettes in a Cup

Regular Rewards

Tracks of Destiny 1x

Stellar Jade 400x

“Monster Tavern” Chat Box

Traveler’s Guide

To participate in the event, you are required to complete the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony – A Walk Among the Tombstones.”

Tides of War

Tides of War is another event players can complete during Honkai Star Rail 2.1. The event will be released on April 13, 2024, and will end on May 06 at 3:59 am server time. It requires you to challenge the fighting game in the Memory Bubble to obtain several in-game rewards.

Tracks of Destiny 1x

Stellar Jade 500x

Relic Remains

Traveler’s Guide

You are required to complete the Trailblaze Mission “Jarilo-VI – Silent Galaxy” to participate in the event.

Nameless Honor

Nameless Honor battlepass (Image via HoYovverse)

Just like every other update, Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will also feature a battle pass offering various in-game materials and Stellar Jades. To unlock the Nameless Honor battle pass, players must complete the Trailblaze Mission “Jarilo-Vi – Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge” and be Trailblaze level 12 or higher. Nameless Honor will be available after the version 2.1 Honkai Star Rail update starts and will expire on May 6, 2024, at 3:59 am server time.

Bundle “Herta Contracts”

At the beginning of the version 2.1 patch, the Herta Contracts will refresh. Players can obtain various in-game items from them. the following section lists the Herta Contracts and their content:

Herta Contact: Roaming Refill

Content: Refined Aether 15x, Traveler’s Guide 20x, and Credits 60000x.

Refined Aether 15x, Traveler’s Guide 20x, and Credits 60000x. Price: Oneiric Shards 330x. This pack can only be purchased up to eight times.

Herta Contract: Resource Supply V2

Content: Universal Path material Tears of Dreams 150x and Credits 60000x.

Universal Path material Tears of Dreams 150x and Credits 60000x. Price: Oneiric Shard 660x. This pack can only be purchased up to five times.