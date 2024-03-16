Honkai Star Rail Anniversary rewards: Free passes, Stellar Jades, and more

The first Honkai Star Rail Anniversary will be celebrated on April 26, 2024. The developers at HoYoverse have prepared various rewards for the Trailblazers playing this turn-based gacha game. During the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Special Program livestream, the devs disclosed the free Anniversary rewards players can obtain during the celebration.

Read on to know more.

HoYoverse will hand out Stellar Jades and Star Rail Special Passes for free during the first Honkai Star Rail Anniversary

Expand Tweet

During the Special Program livestream for the version 2.1 update, HoYoverse revealed that they will give away 20 Star Rail Special Passes for free over seven days. Players will have to Log into the game each day to obtain the Passes. On April 26, the developers will also mail 1,600 Stellar Jades to every Honkai Star Rail player.

In addition to the free Passes and Stellar Jades, players will get the Honkai Star Rail Anniversary version of “Realm of the Strange” and “Planar Fissure” with a 300% drop-rate boost. Trailblazers will also have their First-Time Top-up Bonus refreshed, so they will get the Oneiric Shards bonus on their next purchase of the Top-Up packs.

Lastly, the Anniversary event, Cosmodyssey, will be introduced, where Trailblazers can participate together to play a board game. It contains many experiences and stories for players to uncover. Just like any other board game, users will have to roll a dice to move forward and obtain various items and Trailblaze Funds. After saving up some Funds, they can donate them to the Astral Express Conductor, Pom-Pom, to obtain a few rewards.

Honkai Star Rail is an action-adventure RPG game developed by HoYoverse, the creator of Genshin Impact. The title is available on various platforms such as PlayStation, PC, Android, and iOS devices. The upcoming version 2.1 will feature two brand-new 5-star characters, Acheron and Aventurine, along with the 4-star character, Gallagher.

For more updates, news, and guides related to this turn-based gacha title, stay tuned to Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub.