Honkai Star Rail Along the Passing Shore: Acheron's signature Light Cone stats and materials

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update is scheduled to release on March 27, 2024, and it will kick off with a fresh set of warps. One of the banners will contain Acheron’s signature Light Cone called Along the Passing Shore since she is the featured 5-star character of the patch.

Players are likely to wonder about the LC, and thankfully, HoYoverse has detailed more about the gear in their latest tweet.

This article outlines everything about Acheron's signature Light Cone, including its official stats and level-up materials.

Honkai Star Rail Acheron's signature Light Cone details

Along the Passing Shore is Acheron’s signature Light Cone, which will be released in the first banner phase of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update. The passive of this 5-star gear will significantly increase her combat potential. She is set to be a Nihility character that wields the Lightning element to unleash powerful AoE attacks in the arena.

Acheron’s signature Light Cone stat

Here is the official stat of Along the Passing Shore Light Cone:

ATK : 635

: 635 HP : 1058

: 1058 DEF : 396

: 396 Passive : Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 36% and inflicts Empty Bubbles on enemies when the character hits them. The effect lasts for a single turn and can be triggered once against each target for every attack from the wielder.

: Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 36% and inflicts Empty Bubbles on enemies when the character hits them. The effect lasts for a single turn and can be triggered once against each target for every attack from the wielder. The wearer deals 24% more DMG to the afflicted enemy. Additionally, the Empty Bubbles increase the character’s Ultimate damage by 24%.

Acheron’s signature Light Cone materials

All the materials required to level up Acheron’s signature Light Cone, along with their corresponding sources, are listed below:

Dream Collection Component : Dropped after defeating Dreamjolt Troupe's enemies like Mr. Domescreen, Sweet Gorilla, Beyond Overcooked, and more.

: Dropped after defeating Dreamjolt Troupe's enemies like Mr. Domescreen, Sweet Gorilla, Beyond Overcooked, and more. Fiery Spirit: Obtainable from the Crimson Calyx at Alchemy Commission, Embers Exchange Store, and Omni Synthesizer Material Exchange.

All 4-stars featured on Acheron's signature Light Cone banner in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

According to the official preview, the following are the 4-star options featured on Acheron’s Light Cone banner in Honkai Star Rail 2.0:

Good Night and Sleep Well (Nihility): The DMG dealt by the equipping character is increased by 12% for every debuff the target has. The effect applies to DoT and can stack up to three times.

(Nihility): The DMG dealt by the equipping character is increased by 12% for every debuff the target has. The effect applies to DoT and can stack up to three times. Post-Op Conversation (Abundance): Increases the wearer’s Energy Regenration Rate by 8% and Outgoing Healing by 12% when using their Ultimate.

(Abundance): Increases the wearer’s Energy Regenration Rate by 8% and Outgoing Healing by 12% when using their Ultimate. Subscribe for More! (The Hunt): Increases the wielder’s Basic ATK and Skill DMG by 24%. They get an additional 24% damage boost when their current Energy hits the maximum level.

