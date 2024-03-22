5 new Quality of Life feature updates in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update’s release is on the horizon, and it is scheduled to be released on March 27. The update is also scheduled to bring in several Quality of Life updates for Trailblazers. In the recent Voice of the Galaxy Update Radio for Honkai Star Rail 2.1, the developers revealed the changes that are expected to be implemented in the next version of this turn-based gacha game.

This article lists all of the upcoming Quality of Life features that will be present in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update.

5 new Quality of Life features that are set to be released in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

1) Claim and Re-Dispatch Assignments in One Click

Claim All button in the Assignments tab (Image via HoYoverse)

With the launch of the 2.1 update. Players will be granted a “Claim All” button in Honkai Star Rail that will allow Trailblazers to claim all assignment rewards at the same time and re-dispatch them to the same assignments in one click. Moreover, players will be able to see the amount of materials they have in possession in the assignments tab under the Special Materials interface.

This Quality of Life Honkai Star Rail feature will help many Trailblazers easily collect their assignment materials and re-dispatch them without having to think about previous assignments.

2) Light Cone Enhancement and Optimizations

Light Cone filter (Image via HoYoverse)

Many features and optimizations regarding the Light Cone system will be implemented in version 2.1 of Honkai Star Rail. While browsing the inventory section, players will be able to filter all Light Cones according to their Path. When salvaging Light Cones, the 4-star ones that have not been leveled up or Superimposed will automatically be included in the Salvage list.

A brand-new management tool will also be added to the title, allowing players to lock or unlock 4-star or rarer Light Cones in batches while Salvaging or inspecting them.

When Superimposing a Light Cone, players will automatically be able to unlock the 4-star Light Cones of the same name in their inventory that have not leveled up or Superimposed and quickly place them into the Superimposition interface.

3) Increased Relic Inventory Capacity and EXP Material Addition Optimizations

Light Cone level up interface (Image via HoYoverse)

After the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 patch releases, the number of Relics that players can store in their inventory will be increased from 1500 to 2000. Since the number of characters has been increasing constantly, this update will help players store more Relics in their inventory when completing various Caverns of Corrosions scattered across the Star Rail map.

In version 2.1, when leveling up Light Cones or Enhancing Relics, players can press and hold the EXP Materials to constantly and automatically add or remove them from the user interface.

4) Simulated Universe optimizations

Simulated universe World 9 (Image via HoYoverse)

After the release of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2,1 patch, players will able to challenge a Simulated Universe stage with the highest difficulty available for them in their current Equilibrium level in any standard World.

When players clear the stage of their choice, they will be eligible to claim one click of all first-time clear rewards from the stages with lower difficulties than the stage they completed. In other words, if the Trailblazer’s Equilibrium level is six, they are eligible to challenge Simulated Universe World 9 Difficulty IV after patch 2.1 goes live. After completing the stage, players will be able to obtain the first-time clear rewards from Difficulty I, II, III, IV.

5) Material Synthesis and Other Optimizations

Material Synthesis Interface (Image via HoYoverse)

When Synthesizing Materials of the same series in the Material Synthesize Interface, players will be able to switch between the 4-star or 3-star rarity of that material.

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 2.1, the achievement of unlocking Pure Fiction and Forgotten Hall has been changed and optimized for This Period’s Missions for the Nameless Honor battle pass. Trailblazers will be able to complete the Nameless Honor battle pass challenges of This Period’s Missions when they repeatedly complete stages where they already have obtained a few stars.

