Honkai Star Rail Anniversary redeem code web event guide for 120 Stellar Jades

The Honkai Star Rail Anniversary is set to commence in the version 2.1 update, which will be released on March 27, 2024. With the title inching towards its major milestone, developer HoYoverse has rolled out a brand-new web event that rewards multiple redeem codes that deliver 120 Stellar Jades. It can be easily obtained as long as you complete the specified objectives of the Immersive Interactive Exhibition.

This guide outlines everything you need to know to snag the 20 Stellar Jades from the Honkai Star Rail Anniversary redeem code web event.

How to play Honkai Star Rail Anniversary redeem code web event

To play the Honkai Star Rail Anniversary event, you need an account with Trailblaze Level 4 or higher. As for the redeem codes, you can obtain them exclusively from the Immersive Interactive Exhibition. The link to the webpage is tagged under the official Twitter post.

Expand Tweet

A total of nine redeem codes will be dispatched as rewards containing 120 Stellar Jades, along with various in-game consumables. To obtain them, you have to complete a series of simple objectives within the exhibition, which is built like a simulation.

Inside, you must manually control your character using mouse inputs. All it takes is a double tap on the floor to move to a specific spot. You can also control your camera with a click-and-drag input.

Finally, use the map feature to navigate through the pavilions. You can find special dioramas and other exhibits at every location. You have to interact with some of them to complete the event objectives.

How to obtain 120 Stellar Jades from the Honkai Star Rail Anniversary web event

Star Rail anniversary web event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the objectives that reward 120 Stellar Jades in the Honkai Star Rail Anniversary web event. We have also provided the essential location for some of the objectives for the reader’s convenience:

Experience the Wondrous Chest once (Space Station Themed Exhibition)

Experience the Xianzhou Cruise once (Xianzhou Themed Exhibition)

Experience the Lucky Wheel once (Penacony Themed Exhibition)

Watch a memory using the projector (Jarilo VI Themed Exhibition)

Take a photo and share it after logging in.

Log in to his page for five days during the event.

You will find interactable exhibits in the specified locations. Interact with them for the first time to generate the redeem codes. The final two objectives are quite self-explanatory.

The number of Stellar Jades from the event might not be significant, but you can use it to wish on the Acheron banner in version 2.1.