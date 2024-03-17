Honkai Star Rail Anniversary web event: Stellar jades and more rewards guide

The Honkai Star Rail Anniversary is scheduled to be celebrated on April 26, 2024, when the developers will be giving away a range of rewards to the Trailblazers as part of this event. During the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Special Program livestream, the devs disclosed information regarding the anniversary celebration, Stellar jades, and other rewards.

In this article, we look into the rewards players can get by playing the new Star Rail Anniversary web event.

Details of all rewards in the Honkai Star Rail Anniversary web event

Expand Tweet

The game will be hosting several exclusive events to celebrate Honkai Star Rail's Anniversary. In this space ødyssey, players can relive moments from past trailblazing experiences with their companions by traveling to many historical cosmic locations on a mysterious game board.

1) Immersive Interactive Exhibition

Participants will have access to this Immersive Interactive Exhibition during Honkai Star Rail Anniversary, an event featuring themed sections for Herta Space Station, Belobog, Xianzhou Luofu, and Penacony.

After the recent Honkai Star Rail Anniversary stream, a new anniversary web event will be released for Star Rail enthusiasts, with tons of prizes to be won. Players can take a nostalgic trip with Pom-Pom and revisit their favorite moments from Herta Space Station, Belobog, Xianzhou Luofu, and Penacony.

This interactive experience is more than just a trip down memory lane; it's filled with exciting mini-games and artfully concealed Easter egg hunts. The rewards that players will receive from this Honkai Star Rail Anniversary web event are as follows:

Stellar Jade ×120

Topological Acceleration Band ×2

Steamed Puffergoat Milk ×4

Classic SoulGlad ×4

The exhibition also offers even bigger prizes down the road. Players can enter a physical prize draw on April 26, 2024, through the official Honkai Star Rail website by entering a specific redemption code found within the experience.

The prize pool includes an iPhone 15 Pro and a PlayStation 5. Players should grab this opportunity to win exciting prizes by engaging in this Immersive Interactive Exhibition web event and reliving the in-game adventures.

2) Global event

A global event is about to start. Players can set out on a journey to win unique keepsakes in celebration of the anniversary. A worldwide offline flash event and an online carnival are planned as part of the celebrations.

Visit the event website to find out more about the event, such as the special anniversary rewards, pre-registration guidelines, and how to pre-register for offline activities.

1. Asia

Japan - Miyashita Park Penacony Carnival (26-30/04/2024), March 7th Railway Special Project(08/04/2024 - 10/05/2024)

Miyashita Park Penacony Carnival (26-30/04/2024), March 7th Railway Special Project(08/04/2024 - 10/05/2024) South Korea - Next stop, Gangnam Samsung Penacony Dreams store (28/03/2024 - 10/04/2024), Time to feast! Galactic Delicacies Guide (17/04/2024 - 15/05/2024)

Next stop, Gangnam Samsung Penacony Dreams store (28/03/2024 - 10/04/2024), Time to feast! Galactic Delicacies Guide (17/04/2024 - 15/05/2024) Thailand - Anniversary Carnival (27/03/2024 - 31/03/2024)

Anniversary Carnival (27/03/2024 - 31/03/2024) Vietnam - Offline Carnival (27/03/2024 - 31/03/2024)

Offline Carnival (27/03/2024 - 31/03/2024) Indonesia - Offline Carnival (27/03/2024 - 30/03/2024)

Offline Carnival (27/03/2024 - 30/03/2024) Philippines - Dreamscape Invasion Flash Mob (30/03/2024)(15.00 - 22.00)

Dreamscape Invasion Flash Mob (30/03/2024)(15.00 - 22.00) Singapore - Dreamscape Invasion Flash Mob (30/03/2024 - 31/03/2024)(10.00 - 22.00)

Dreamscape Invasion Flash Mob (30/03/2024 - 31/03/2024)(10.00 - 22.00) Malaysia - Dreamscape Invasion Flash Mob (30/03/2024 - 31/03/2024)( 10.00-22.00)

2. Europe

France - Anniversary Interstellar Micro Exhibition (30/03/2024 - 07/04/2024)

Anniversary Interstellar Micro Exhibition (30/03/2024 - 07/04/2024) Germany - Interstellar Travel Agency (30/03/2024 - 10/04/2024) (except Sundays)

3. America

United States - Anniversary Celebration Party (30/03/2024)

Anniversary Celebration Party (30/03/2024) Brazil - We Coffee Collaboration (coming soon)

4. TW, HK, MO

Taiwan - Offline Carnival (26/03/2024 - 28/04/2024)

Offline Carnival (26/03/2024 - 28/04/2024) Hong Kong - Ocean Park Hong Kong Limited-Time Anniversary Collab Event (30/04/2024 - 30/06/2024)

3) Multiple Honkai Star Rail Anniversary collaborations

Honkai Star Rail is going to hold its first anniversary in multiple cities around the world (Image via HoYoverse)

As the first Honkai Star Rail Anniversary approaches, the devs have hinted at future collaborative events and new musical compositions to keep players entertained. However, one will need to reserve a spot in advance for offline events.

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

Honkai Star Rail First Anniversary Party: Concert date, venue, tickets, and more || Honkai Star Rail Anniversary rewards: Free passes, Stellar Jades, and more || Honkai Star Rail 2.1 live stream: Codes, upcoming banners, anniversary rewards, and events || Honkai Star Rail: Aventurine materials pre-farm location || Honkai Star Rail 2.1 trailer shows Acheron and Raiden Mei from HI3; developers reveal more || Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banner leaks: Luocha, Acheron, and other characters