Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banner leaks: Luocha, Acheron, and other characters

A brand-new set of Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 banners will be released with the upcoming version 2.1 update in the latter part of March. A recent post from a credible third-party source, UBatcha1, has revealed the expected character who will get their rerun banners along with the two brand-new 5-stars, Acheron and Aventurine.

For those curious, this article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banner leaks in detail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

A recent leak showcases the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners

The X post from UBatcha1 disclosed that players will be able to summon Acheron and Luocha during the first set of Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners. During the second phase, Aventurine and Jingliu’s limited-time banners will become available. Trailblazers should also note that the rerun banners are based on leaked information and thus only speculation right now. As such, the rerun character lineup may change with the upcoming version's release.

Acheron is the brand-new Path of Nihility character specializing in dealing colossal Lightning damage to adversaries. She is also known as the Galaxy Ranger who carries a long sword while her true name is unknown. Acheron will likely be the main featured character in the Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 Trailblaze Mission.

Luocha was first introduced to the Trailblazers during version 1.1 of this turn-based battler. Treading on the Path of Abundance, he excels in healing his allies with his abilities. After his release, Luocha has reigned supreme as one of the best healers in this title. He is a foreign trader who first appeared on the Xianzhou Luofu with a massive coffin. As a merchant, He is also registered with the Interastral Peace Corporation's Star Unity Mall branch in North Valley Star.

Aventurine is the brand-new 5-star unit that will likely be released when the second set of Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners goes live. As a follower of the Path of Preservation, he specializes at mitigating the majority of incoming enemy damage by providing shields to his teammates to ensure their survival. Aventurine is an IPC memberm and he also played a major part in the version 2.0 Trailblaze Mission.

Jingliu is one of the strongest 5-star DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail, and she treads on the Destruction Path. She debuted along with the release of version 1.4 of this turn-based gacha game. According to the leaks, Jingliu will likely make her rerun during Honkai Star Rail 2.1.

Since the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners are not confirmed, players will have to wait for an announcement, which will be disclosed during the version 2.1 Special Program livestream.