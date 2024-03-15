Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Special Program livestream starting time for all regions

HoYoverse has officially scheduled the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Special Program for March 16, 2024, preceding the major update, which also features the title’s first anniversary. As with every livestream, the hosts will showcase all the contents of the patch, such as new events, banners, and more. Viewers will also witness the official showcase of Acheron and Aventurine, as they are the featured 5-star characters in version 2.1.

It will be broadcast globally via the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. Fans will likely want to know the official schedule so they can tune into the live telecast. Hence, this article presents the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream starting time for all regions.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream starting time for all regions explored

According to the official announcement, the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Special Program, titled “Into the Yawning Chasm,” will air on March 16, 2024 at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). As for patch 2.1, it is expected to commence 11 days after the livestream, i.e., on March 27, 2024.

Since the broadcast will premiere globally, fans from different locations are likely to get confused about its local air time. In that case, here is the starting time of the v2.1 livestream for all major regions.

America

Pacific Daylight Time : 4:30 am

: 4:30 am Eastern Daylight Time : 7:30 am

: 7:30 am Central Daylight Time: 6:30 am

Europe

Western European Time : 11:30 am

: 11:30 am Central European Time : 12:30 pm

: 12:30 pm Eastern European Time: 1:30 pm

Asia

Indian Standard Time : 5 pm

: 5 pm Japanese Standard Time : 8:30 pm

: 8:30 pm Chinese Standard Time: 7:30 pm

Universal countdown for version 2.1 livestream

To avoid further confusion, viewers can refer to the countdown below, which actively tracks the time remaining until the Special Program.

Once the timer ends, viewers can tune into Star Rail’s official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the broadcast.

What to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream?

Aventurine and Acheron to be showcased in the v2.1 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the major announcements expected from Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream:

Character showcase for Acheron, Aventurine, and Gallagher.

Continuation of the Trailblaze Mission.

A fresh batch of events (including the Gift of Oddysey, which rewards 10 free wishes).

New explorable maps.

Anniversary rewards.

Certain quality-of-life changes.

New Simulated Universe World featuring brand-new Planar Ornaments.

As per tradition, the v2.1 livestream will dispatch new redeem codes containing 300 Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game items. All players have to do is claim them before the expiration date to snag the freebies.