Honkai Star Rail Aventurine kit leaks: Abilities, role, materials, and more

In Honkai Star Rail, Aventurine is among the few characters to have been officially revealed by HoYoverse via the drip marketing campaign. Now, recent leaks credited to HomDGCat have hinted at his entire kit that could potentially make it to the final release in version 2.1. He is a 5-star unit from the Imaginary element that follows the Preservation Path to protect allies in the battle.

Further details about Aventurine’s abilities, role, and ascension materials have been outlined in this article.

Aventurine’s abilities and role in Honkai Star Rail

Aventurine appears to be a tank in Honkai Star Rail with access to a special card mechanic that can increase a target’s incoming CRIT DMG. Listed below are his leaked abilities and everything he has to offer during combat:

Basic ATK : Deals Imaginary DMG based on Aventurine’s DEF.

: Deals Imaginary DMG based on Aventurine’s DEF. Skill : Generates stackable shields for all allies that scale on DEF stat. At the same time, any teammate who does not have an A card will pull one out of the four options: A, B, C, or D. The cards will disappear when the shield expires.

: Generates stackable shields for all allies that scale on DEF stat. At the same time, any teammate who does not have an A card will pull one out of the four options: A, B, C, or D. The cards will disappear when the shield expires. Ultimate : Aventurine obtains a random amount of coins and unleashes Imaginary DMG based on DEF, with a chance to increase the target’s incoming CRIT DMG. It can be further buffed depending on the effect he possesses.

: Aventurine obtains a random amount of coins and unleashes Imaginary DMG based on DEF, with a chance to increase the target’s incoming CRIT DMG. It can be further buffed depending on the effect he possesses. Talent : Aventurine gets a coin every time a shielded ally unleashes an attack or receives one. He gains extra coins if the character has an A card, and upon collecting six of them, he unleashes a special ATK that deals multiple instances of Imaginary DMG on random enemies and lowers their Effect Hit Rate.

: Aventurine gets a coin every time a shielded ally unleashes an attack or receives one. He gains extra coins if the character has an A card, and upon collecting six of them, he unleashes a special ATK that deals multiple instances of Imaginary DMG on random enemies and lowers their Effect Hit Rate. Technique: Roll a die with three results: 1, 2, 3. He is guaranteed to obtain three if he misses it after a fixed number of rolls. Depending on the result, his DEF is increased upon entering battle, and he applies a shield to all allies.

It is clear that Aventurine will thrive in the support role, being a Preservation unit capable of generating stackable shields for an entire team in Honkai Star Rail.

Aventurine materials in Honkai Star Rail

Any official information regarding Aventurine’s materials is yet to be made public. However, you are looking at 3.3 Million Credit and 290x Traveler’s Guide investment for ascending him to level 80, which is the standard amount required for any 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail.

That said, it is still unclear whether he will need the variation of Safeguard of Amber or any new material for his traces. For now, players will have to wait for an official announcement to find out about his ascension resources.