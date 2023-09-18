Honkai Star Rail Aventurine leaks: Path, rarity, character design, and element details

Honkai Star Rail has been pumping out new characters every patch to gain a foothold as a prominent gacha title from HoYoverse. While it currently offers a vast catalog of unique individuals, more playable units will be added to the game going forward. Thanks to the constant effort of leakers, players get a glimpse of future characters and their abilities ahead of their release.

Likewise, recent leaks have hinted at some key details about Aventurine, including a rendered image of his in-game character design. Read on to learn more about the character and his expected abilities.

Disclaimer: This article is based on rumors and leaks that are subject to change.

Aventurine’s Path, character design, element, and more details in Honkai Star Rail

According to the leaks, Aventurine will be a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail. He is expected to join the Imaginary roster as a follower of Preservation Path, which can generate DEF scaling shields for the whole team, somewhat similar to Gepard.

Thanks to X (formerly Twitter) user hsr_stuff2, players now have an accurate character design for Aventurine. It appears that he is featured on the "Trend of the Universal Market" Light Cone, which served as an asset while creating his rendered image.

He was previously identified as Shajin, later clarified as a Chinese translation of his English name.

Aventurine’s leaked abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Listed below are all the expected movesets of Aventurine:

Basic ATK : Deal Imaginary DMG on a target scaling on his DEF stat.

: Deal Imaginary DMG on a target scaling on his DEF stat. Skill : Generate shields for all allies capable of absorbing incoming damage based on Aventurine’s DEF. He can cast his Skill again to stack more shields, with its duration refreshed.

: Generate shields for all allies capable of absorbing incoming damage based on Aventurine’s DEF. He can cast his Skill again to stack more shields, with its duration refreshed. Ultimate : Increases his own defense and unleashes Imaginary DMG on a target.

: Increases his own defense and unleashes Imaginary DMG on a target. Talent : Every time a shielded character is attacked, Aventurine will gain an energy point. On gaining four energy, he launches an extra attack on all enemies.

: Every time a shielded character is attacked, Aventurine will gain an energy point. On gaining four energy, he launches an extra attack on all enemies. Technique: He gains a shield at the beginning of the next battle, which increases his chances of being attacked.

Overall, he seems to be a powerful tank that will directly compete against other shielders like Gepard and March 7th. That said, his exact release date for Honkai Star Rail remains unknown.