Tank character tier list for Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

In Honkai Star Rail, each character treading on the Preservation path specializes in tanking damage. While many characters in the game specialize in various fields, tank units are required in the end-game activities as they can tank incoming damage dealt by enemies and allow their allies to stay alive longer by providing shields on the battlefield.

Those wondering about the best Honkai Star Rail tank characters as of the latest version 1.3 are in the right place. This article ranks every tank unit and arranges them in a tier list.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Fu Xuan and Gepard are the best tank characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

All tank characters of Honkai Star Rail are in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The picture above showcases all characters specializing in tanking abilities ranked in a tier list from SS to A tier. For an equitable judgment, all characters are examined without Eidolon levels in various activities.

SS tier

Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier are outstanding in their field. They perform exceptionally well with very little investment. The characters that are SS tier are:

Fu Xuan

Gepard

Fu Xuan is the newest Path of Preservation character in the game, specializing in taking the heat off of her allies and making sure they last long on the battlefield. On the other hand, Gepard is the only 5-star character treading on the Preservation path, who can be obtained from the Stellar Warp banner. He excels in hindering his enemy's movement and shielding his allies.

S tier

March 7th of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

The Star Rail character under this tier is excellent but requires a decent amount of investment to impact the battlefield. The S tier tank character is:

March 7th

March 7th is a remarkable free-to-play tank character, and players can obtain her at the beginning of the game. As a tank unit, she provides her allies with shields and can impede her enemy's movement with her ultimate ability.

A tier

The Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The character under this tier is decent but requires a higher Eidolon level to shine on the battlefield. The A tier tank unit is:

Trailblazer

In the fight with Cocolia, the Trailblazer starts treading on the Preservation path. Their kit is phenomenal; they can shield their allies and deal damage simultaneously. The Trailblazer requires a significant amount of investment and higher Eidolon levels to make an impact on the battlefield.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.