The Honkai Star Rail First Anniversary Party is scheduled for April 26, 2024. Trailblazers participating in this turn-based gacha game will receive various rewards from the HoYoverse devs. The developers released details about the anniversary celebration, including the concert date, location, tickets, and more, during the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Special Program livestream.

As this is the first Anniversary of Star Rail, the devs ensured the community gets to experience the party of a lifetime.

Details of Honkai Star Rail First Anniversary Party: Concert date, venue, tickets, and more

In the Honkai Star Rail Anniversary stream, the developers disclosed that the title's anniversary will be celebrated in a special way, which will be open to the public.

It was posted via the official X account of Honkai Star Rail that the glamorous world of Penacony will inspire the party's theme. The post further read:

"Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with fun, creativity, and connection among our cherished community of players, cosplayers, creators, and voice actors."

How and where to attend this Honkai Star Rail First Anniversary Party event

The X post also unveiled the following details about the anniversary party of Honkai Star Rail.

Date - March 30, 2024

- March 30, 2024 Time - 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm (PST)

- 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm (PST) Venue - Cicada Restaurant and Lounge. 617 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Keep in mind that fans will need to book their tickets in advance to attend this Honkai Star Rail Anniversary Party.

To do so, click here.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play role-playing game developed by HoYoverse, the same team that presented us with Genshin Impact. Though they are placed in a different setting, the video game title uses characters from Honkai Impact 3rd. In turn-based combat, players form teams of up to four players and fight against extraterrestrial invaders.

Honkai Star Rail was made available on PCs and mobile devices worldwide on April 26, 2023. A PlayStation 5 port was also released a few months later.

