Honkai Star Rail Penacony treasure chest location guide

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update is finally out, marking the grand release of the Penacony region across all servers. Players now have a lot of chests to collect from every location on the Planet of Festivities. Over 100 treasures are scattered around the region, which will take Trailblazers quite some time to scavenge.

This guide will cover all the treasure chests for every area in Penacony and outline the optimal routes to find them. We have excluded Dream Ticker from this list as they will be marked on the map by default.

Note: This article is a work in progress, as there could be more hidden chests scattered in Penacony.

Honkai Star Rail Penacony The Reverie (Reality) treasure chest locations

Floor 1

Penacony The Reverie (Reality) first floor treasures (Image via HoYoverse)

Locations 1 and 2 : Teleport to the Hotel Lobby Space Anchor to collect the two chests on the arch.

: Teleport to the Hotel Lobby Space Anchor to collect the two chests on the arch. Locations 3 and 4: The other two treasures are near each elevator on the first floor.

Floor 2

The Reverie (Reality) second-floor treasures (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1 and 2 : Head to the VIP lounge to find the treasures in the corner of the room diagonally opposite each other.

: Head to the VIP lounge to find the treasures in the corner of the room diagonally opposite each other. Locations 4, 5, 6, and 7: Next, exit the lounge to collect all four chests scattered around the semi-circular lobby.

Floor 3

The Reverie (Reality) first-floor chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Locations 1, 2, 3, and 4 : The first four treasures on the third floor are plainly visible throughout the corridor.

: The first four treasures on the third floor are plainly visible throughout the corridor. Locations 5 and 6: The final two chests are inside each locked room on the far west. You can unlock them via side missions.

Honkai Star Rail Penacony Golden Hour treasure chest locations

Floor 1

Golden Hour first-floor chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Locations 1 and 2 : Teleport to Dreammerse Shopping Street and walk a few inches for the first chest. The second chest is placed on top of the stairs opposite the Space Anchor.

: Teleport to Dreammerse Shopping Street and walk a few inches for the first chest. The second chest is placed on top of the stairs opposite the Space Anchor. Locations 3, 4, 5, and 6 : Initiate Hanu’s adventure and enter the room through the vent to collect the next set of treasures.

: Initiate Hanu’s adventure and enter the room through the vent to collect the next set of treasures. Locations 7, 8, and 9: These three chests are on a linear path from Clockie Plaza. Refer to the image above to easily collect them.

Floor 2

Golden Hour second-floor treasure (Image via HoYoverse)

Locations 1, 2, and 3 : Walk around the southern side of the plaza to locate all three treasures in the vicinity.

: Walk around the southern side of the plaza to locate all three treasures in the vicinity. Locations 4, 5, and 6: Take a detour and head north-east of the teleporter to wrap up the next three chests.

Take a detour and head north-east of the teleporter to wrap up the next three chests. Locations 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 : Teleport to The Reverie Hotel Entrance and head north down the main street to locate the seventh treasure. Turn back and collect the rest of the chests along the alley.

: Teleport to The Reverie Hotel Entrance and head north down the main street to locate the seventh treasure. Turn back and collect the rest of the chests along the alley. Locations 12, 13, and 14 : Take the Sweet Corner Space Anchor and head south for the next three treasures.

: Take the Sweet Corner Space Anchor and head south for the next three treasures. Locations 15 and 16 : You can locate the 15th and 16th caskets west of the Oti Mall.

: You can locate the 15th and 16th caskets west of the Oti Mall. Locations 17, 18, 19, and 20: Now, head east of the mall to collect the seventeenth chest, and the rest are located on the north side of the map.

Floor 3

Use the Bubble Pinball machine to blink to the third floor. Surprisingly enough, it is a small platform with a single chest in the open.

Honkai Star Rail Penacony Dream’s Edge treasure chest locations

The Dream’s Edge area in Penacony is a cluster of floating platforms connected with the Dream’s Eye mechanic. Due to its fragmented structure, you might find it difficult to navigate the area in search of the new treasure chests in Honkai Star Rail.

Hence, we have divided the entire map into four sections to make things easier.

South of Dream’s Edge

Dream’s Edge first batch of chests (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find 11 chests on the southern platforms of Dream’s Edge. Follow the route specified in the above image to locate them. Use the Rooftop Garden Space Anchor to access the entire cluster.

West of Dream’s Edge

Dream’s Edge second set of treasures (Image via HoYoverse)

The western platforms of Dream’s Edge house eight treasures. You can navigate the first four from the Front Observation.

The fifth chest might be the trickiest to get. Rotate the L-shaped platform in the middle via the Dream Module and use the adjacent Dream’s Edge to reach the location.

Lastly, teleport to the Bud of Memories Calyx to obtain the final treasures.

North of Dream’s Edge

Third set of chests to the north of Dream’s Edge (Image via HoYoverse)

The northern platform is quite easy to navigate, with the Family’s Construction Authority Space Anchor being the entry point. You can refer to the marked locations to find the treasures in this particular section of the map.

East of Dream’s Edge

Remaining treasure locations in Dream’s Edge (Image via HoYoverse)

The eastern section of Dream’s Edge contains eight treasure chests. Head to the locations in the exact sequence marked on the map to collect them.

Honkai Star Rail Penacony A Child’s Dream treasure chest locations

A Child’s Dream treasure locations (Image via HoYoverse)

A Child’s Dream area in Penacony is also confusing to navigate as it contains 3D maze rooms where you can walk on the terrace or walls using a Bubble Bridge. HoYoverse has designed them in such a way that your camera orientation will stabilize once the gravity shifts in your favor.

Be prepared to locate some of the treasures in rather unusual spots that can only be accessed through a Bubble Bridge. But first, collect the ones that are within your reach.

Locations 1 and 2 : Teleport to Clock Factory to collect the first chest in the room. Next, walk out of the door and turn left for the second casket.

: Teleport to Clock Factory to collect the first chest in the room. Next, walk out of the door and turn left for the second casket. Location 3 : Defeat the Dreamjolt Troupe's Sweet Gorilla near Eddying Dreamscape to unlock the treasure.

: Defeat the Dreamjolt Troupe's Sweet Gorilla near Eddying Dreamscape to unlock the treasure. Location 4: Teleport to the Corridor of Memories and locate the fourth chest in the adjacent room.

First room

Use the Bubble Bridge to obtain the treasures (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1 : Enter the room through the door next to Bud of Aether Golden Calyx to open the chest on the opposite balcony.

: Enter the room through the door next to Bud of Aether Golden Calyx to open the chest on the opposite balcony. Location 2: Now, use the adjacent Bubble Bride to get to the second treasure.

Second room

Obtain the remaining 12 treasures from the big room in A Child's Dream (Image via HoYoverse)

The second maze room is quite large, and you can find 12 treasures across every side. So make sure to go through all the Bubble Bridges to unlock them.

You must enter the room from the south (use the Eddying Dreamscape teleporter) to obtain Bubble Charges from the tower.

Honkai Star Rail Penacony The Reverie (Dreamscape) treasure chest locations

Floor 1

All treasure chests in The Reverie (Dreamscape) first floor (Image via HoYoverse)

Locations 1 and 2: Teleport to Dreamscape Lobby to locate the chest close to the elevator and on the semi-circular platform, as shown in the image.

Teleport to Dreamscape Lobby to locate the chest close to the elevator and on the semi-circular platform, as shown in the image. Locations 3 and 4: Teleport to the Monitoring Room and follow the path back to the lobby to come across the third treasure, followed by the trotter.

It is worth noting that there should be one more chest on the first floor, but we cannot reach its location as of writing. We will update this article as soon as we find its proper path.

Floor 2

All treasures in The Reverie (Dreamscape) second floor (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1: Use the door next to the VIP Lounge teleporter to get to the second floor and transform into Hanu to access the chest on top of the shelf.

Use the door next to the VIP Lounge teleporter to get to the second floor and transform into Hanu to access the chest on top of the shelf. Location 2: Teleport to Dreamjolt Hostelry and go down the stairs to this treasure.

Teleport to Dreamjolt Hostelry and go down the stairs to this treasure. Location 3: Return to the teleporter and follow the path through the L-shaped hallway leading to a room filled with Dreamjolt enemies. Defeat them to obtain the third chest on the second floor.

Floor 3

All treasures in The Reverie (Dreamscape) third floor (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1: The first treasure is at the end of the hallway.

The first treasure is at the end of the hallway. Location 2 : You can find the second treasure beside the lobby stairs.

: You can find the second treasure beside the lobby stairs. Location 3 : Exit the lobby and turn right to open the third casket.

: Exit the lobby and turn right to open the third casket. Locations 4 to 7: Now, return to the hallway you started from and head to the 3D maze room on the other side. You will find four treasure chests scattered around the walls and ceiling, which you can access by traversing through the Bubble Bridge.

Now, return to the hallway you started from and head to the 3D maze room on the other side. You will find four treasure chests scattered around the walls and ceiling, which you can access by traversing through the Bubble Bridge. Locations 8 and 9 : Teleport to Path of Dreamdive Cavern of Corrosion to collect the eight treasures and head to the room across the illusory hallway for the next one.

: Teleport to Path of Dreamdive Cavern of Corrosion to collect the eight treasures and head to the room across the illusory hallway for the next one. Locations 10 and 11 : The next two treasures are close to the Dreamjolt Hostelry Space Anchor, as shown on the map.

: The next two treasures are close to the Dreamjolt Hostelry Space Anchor, as shown on the map. Locations 12 to 15 : Enter the next maze room to collect four more chests.

: Enter the next maze room to collect four more chests. Location 16 : Teleport to the Shape of Nectar Stagnant Shadow and exit the room to collect the chest sitting beside the door.

: Teleport to the Shape of Nectar Stagnant Shadow and exit the room to collect the chest sitting beside the door. Locations 17 and 18 : Teleport to the VIP Lounge Corridor and enter the room to the left to collect two caskets.

: Teleport to the VIP Lounge Corridor and enter the room to the left to collect two caskets. Location 19 : Head to the Bud of Harmony to collect the next treasure.

: Head to the Bud of Harmony to collect the next treasure. Locations 20 to 23: The final set of chests is inside the maze room on the southern side of The Reverie (Dreamscape).

This sums up all the treasure chests of Penacony in Honkai Star Rail.

