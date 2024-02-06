Best teams for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

With the latest update, Hoyoverse has released its newest character, Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0. She follows the path of Nihility and brings some new mechanics to the table, making her an invaluable addition to the roster. Every time a new unit is released, the community wonders which other characters perform well alongside them.

Squad composition is crucial in Honkai Star Rail. A squad typically consists of two supports, a sustenance unit, and a DPS. However, for DoT-based (Damage over time) attackers such as Black Swan, a team will consist of three damage dealers and one sustenance. You can even use a Harmony buffer instead of a third DoT attacker if you choose.

This article will go over general squad setups and teammate options for those wishing to put together a team around Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Best teammates for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

The newest Nihility unit is Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via Hoyoverse)

Black Swan's kit works around her being able to inflict debuffs called Arcana on enemies. The Arcanas stack, and she can trigger these to inflict huge DoT damage on enemies. As a DoT character, her kit does not require Crit stats, hence she is quite easy to build. However, her team member section might be a little restrictive.

Still, the characters listed below are great options for teammates.

1) Kafka

Kafka is the best teammate for Black Swan (Image via Hoyoverse)

Kafka's ability to trigger DoTs manually makes her a strong damage dealer. She is currently the best Lightning DPS and is also the best character to pair with Black Swan. Both of them can stack debuff on enemies, which Kafka can trigger to deal massive damage.

2) Luocha/Huohuo

You should pair her with a healer (Image via Hoyoverse)

A sustenance unit is one of the core members of a team, and Honkai Star Rail offers plenty divided into the two paths of Preservation and Abundance. A healer character from the latter path is the best option.

If you have access to Huohuo or Luocha, the only 5-star Abundance characters in the game, you should bring them to the team because of their excellent utility besides healing.

3) Guinaifen

Guinaifen is a great character for DoT-based teams (Image via Hoyoverse)

If you are looking for the third and final member of a full DPS-focused team for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, Guinaifen is your best choice. She can trigger and detonate Burn (Fire-based) DoTs as well as stack them on enemies, allowing Kafka and Black Swan to devastate them.

4) Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei was introduced in version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

Ruan Mei is one of the best Harmony characters in the game and is a great teammate for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0. Her ability to buff both the damage and breaking potential of teammates makes her a valuable asset for most team compositions, including Black Swan's.

Team compositions for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Black Swan's best team composition is discussed below (Image via Hoyoverse)

There are two best team compositions that Black Swan excels in.

DoT focused: Kafka, Luocha/Huohuo, Black Swan, Guinaifen

Kafka, Luocha/Huohuo, Black Swan, Guinaifen Hypercarry double DPS: Kafka. Black Swan, Ruan Mei, Luocha/Huohuo

Black Swan's banner is accompanied by the rerun of Dan Heng IL. After phase 1 of patch 2.0 is over, Jing Yuan and Sparkle's warp banners will replace the ongoing ones.