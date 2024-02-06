Best F2P teams for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Black Swan’s limited-time banner is live along with the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update. The update brought in multiple features and a new explorable region, Penacony. As Black Swan is one of the most anticipated characters, many players around the world will be looking to summon her. The free-to-play players summoning her might wonder what the best F2P teams for Black Swan are in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

For those curious, this article lists the three best free-to-play teams for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Note: This article is highly subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

What are the best free-to-play teams for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0?

Black Swan + Luka + Asta + Lynx

A team featuring Black Swan, Luka, Asta, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Luka (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Asta (Support/Buffer)

(Support/Buffer) Lynx (Support/Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team composition features Black Swan as the main DPS unit. She deals significant Wind damage to her enemies through DoTs (Damage over Time) as she treads on the Path of Nihility. Luka also deals adequate Physical damage through Bleed DoTs and defeats the opponents to assist Black Swan.

Meanwhile, Asta assists both DPS units by providing ATK and SPD-related buffs which allows them to take more actions in a single turn as well as deal more damage. Lynx stays in the back lines to watch over her allies and heal them when their HP falls significantly,

Black Swan + Sampo + Tingyun + Natasha

A team featuring Black Swan, Sampo, Tingyun, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Sampo (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Tingyun (Support/Buffer)

(Support/Buffer) Natasha (Support/Healer)

In this team composition, Honkai Star Rail's Black Swan serves as the main DPS unit. She deals the most damage with her abilities, while Sampo assists her by dealing a decent amount of Wind damage to the adversaries.

On the other hand, Tingyun buffs Black Swan’s ATK and replenishes the latter’s Energy with her abilities to allow her to activate her ultimate more often. Meanwhile, Natasha ensures her allies’ survival by healing them when needed.

Black Swan + Pela + Yukong + Lynx

A team featuring Black Swan, Pela, Yukong, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Pela (Support/Debuffer)

(Support/Debuffer) Yukong (Support/Buffer)

(Support/Buffer) Lynx (Support/Healer)

Black Swan is also the main DPS of this hypercarry team composition. Treading on the Nihility Path, she deals most damage via debuffs that deal DoT (Damage over Time) damage. While Black Swan fights, Pela and Yukong assist her by providing various buffs and debuffs.

The latter boosts Black Swan’s CRIT Rate and DMG simultaneously, while the former makes adversaries more vulnerable to Black Swan’s DoTs by inflicting the Exposed debuff on them. Lynx helps her allies survive by healing them when they get hit by an opponent while they're fighting.