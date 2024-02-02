Should you pull for Misha in Honkai Star Rail? Pull value and team role explained

Misha will be making his debut with the release of the first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update. He is a brand-new 4-star unit who will be joining the title’s Ice character roster. As he follows the Path of Destruction, he excels in dealing Ice damage to multiple enemies. As the release of the patch is on the horizon, Trailblazers may be wondering if they should pull for the character.

This article goes over Misha’s abilities and team role to help you determine if you should summon him during the first phase of the 2.0 update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's opinion.

Misha’s abilities and team role in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

In Honkai Star Rail, Misha is a 4-star DPS character treading on the Destruction Path. He is capable of dealing significant damage to his opponents.

Misha’s abilities are detailed below:

Basic ATK: Deals Ice damage to a single adversary.

Deals Ice damage to a single adversary. Skill: Deals Ice damage to three adjacent opponents and increases Hits Per Action of Misha’s next Ultimate by one simultaneously.

Deals Ice damage to three adjacent opponents and increases Hits Per Action of Misha’s next Ultimate by one simultaneously. Ultimate: Upon activation, deals Ice damage to a single enemy with one hit and unleashes the rest of the hits to a random opponent. This attack also has a chance to Freeze the opponents for a turn. While the opponents are Frozen, they will take additional Ice damage that scales with Misha’s ATK at the start of their turn. This ability has three Hits Per Action by default.

Upon activation, deals Ice damage to a single enemy with one hit and unleashes the rest of the hits to a random opponent. This attack also has a chance to Freeze the opponents for a turn. While the opponents are Frozen, they will take additional Ice damage that scales with Misha’s ATK at the start of their turn. This ability has three Hits Per Action by default. Passive Talent: Whenever an ally consumes a Skill Point, Misha’s Ultimate gains a Hits Per Action and three energy simultaneously.

Whenever an ally consumes a Skill Point, Misha’s Ultimate gains a Hits Per Action and three energy simultaneously. Technique: Upon activation, Misha creates a field that lasts for 15 seconds. Adversaries inside the field will be inflicted with Dream Prison and Misha’s next Ultimate’s Hits Per Action gets boosted by two.

Misha’s team role in Honkai Star Rail

Misha is an Ice Destruction character in Honkai Star Rail. He can easily fit into numerous team compositions as a sub-DPS unit.

Misha’s kit allows him to become more powerful over time as his Talent increases his Hits Per Action and replenishes Energy each time an ally uses a Skill Point. Therefore, when he is paired with other characters who consume a considerable amount of Skill Points, he could be deadly.

Misha is definitely worth pulling for

Misha (Image via HoYoverse)

Summoning Misha during Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is a no-brainer, as he is an exceptional DPS character. As mentioned earlier, he can fit various team compositions. Characters like Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and other DPS units with significant Skill Point consumption have an excellent synergy with him.

If you don't have characters with heavy Skill Point consumption, Misha will still be useful as long as you pair him with support characters who can buff SPD. That said, you can pull for any character as long as you choose to overlook the title’s meta.

For more guides, news, and updates related to Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.