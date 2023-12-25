Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Destruction characters, ranked

One of the seven paths in Honkai Star Rail, the Path of Destruction is home to characters who are skilled at inflicting damage on their enemies. The Honkai Star Rail meta indicates which characters are the best in the game, and it gets changed slightly every time an update is released. As a result, players may be wondering which Path of Destruction characters in the current version are the best choices for investing their precious resources.

This article uses the current Honkai Star Rail meta to rank each Path of Destruction character in a tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail Destruction character tier list for version 1.6

Destruction character tier list for version 1.6 (Image via Tiermaker)

As seen in the image above, each Honkai Star Rail Destruction unit is ranked and organized into a tier list. To ensure a fair assessment, all characters have been analyzed devoid of Eidolons.

SS+ tier

SS+ tier Destruction characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are amazing and have a superb kit that allows them to deal enormous damage to opponents. The Path of Destruction characters in the SS+ tier are:

Jingliu

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Jingliu is the most recent addition to the Destruction Path in Honkai Star Rail. Her powers can deal ridiculous amounts of Ice damage to enemies. Her increased skill, which she can acquire by accumulating two stacks of Syzygy, is her main source of damage.

Alternatively, Imbibitor Lunae is a figure who can stand out on the battlefield by himself. His main method of dealing damage is through the use of a talent that allows him to boost his basic attack up to three times.

Using these units in a squad will make clearing end-game content much easier.

S tier

Blade is a 5-star Wind element character (Image via HoYoverse)

These are quite good characters, but they need a team to really shine in combat. In the S tier, there is just a single Destruction character:

Blade

Blade is one of the members of Stellaron Hunter. With the help of his kit, he can use up all of his HP to hurt opponents severely. His ultimate does wind damage to three nearby players and increases his HP to 50% of his maximum HP. In version 1.6, he will receive his first rerun banner, giving those who missed out on him during his limited-time banner another shot at obtaining him.

A tier

New 4-star Destruction character to debut in 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier of Honkai Star Rail are passable, but it will cost you dearly if you want them to have any real impact on the battlefield. The following units have been assigned to the A tier:

Hook

Clara

Xueyi

Only characters in the A tier and higher are capable of dealing a significant amount of damage. Clara is an expert at inflicting damage through follow-up strikes, whereas Hook is best at dealing DoT (Damage over Time) damage. For both units to complete end-game tasks, you'll have to create a squad specifically tailored to them.

A new 4-star character named Xueyi will make her debut in version 1.6. She will wield the Quantum element as a Destruction Path character. Depending on her ATK stat, she will be capable of dealing massive Quantum AoE damage.

B tier

Arlan is a 4-star Destruction character (Image via HoYoverse)

B tier characters are viewed as unviable in the meta of the game since they are weak. The following units are included in this tier:

Arlan

Trailblazer

These characters' poor damage-dealing skills make them less formidable in Honkai Star Rail. They must be in a squad with elite Eidolons if they are to have an impact on the battlefield.

Even if these units have the capacity to complete the Simulated Universe material eventually, other characters will be able to do it faster and with less effort, so you may not want to invest in them if you are looking to optimize your resource allocation.