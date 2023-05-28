How old is Arlan in Honkai Star Rail?

As the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 is approaching steadily, fans are highly inquisitive about all the characters in the game. Currently, with 23 characters, and more to come in the upcoming update, players are busy unlocking and exploring the extensive options. Although some characters are available as free starters in the game, most of the powerful characters have to be unlocked via various Star Rail Passes.

One of the most interesting characters in Honkai Star Rail is Arlan, the head of the Herta Space Station security department.

Exploring Arlan's age in Honkai Star Rail

Just like most of the characters in HSR, the exact age of Arlan is yet unknown. However, he is in his late teens to early twenties, from his appearance and outlook. He could be around 19 to 21 years old.

Arlan and Asta are shown to have an amicable bond as they love spending time with the dog, Peppy. Hence, it can be concluded that both are around the similar age window of the early twenties.

However, remember that this is an estimation as the developer has not yet revealed the exact age of Arlan.

Background of Arlan in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned earlier, Arlan is the Head of the Security Department of Herta Space Station. He is known for his determination and seriousness towards his job, as he is even willing to risk his life to protect the Herta Space Station. Although he is not well-versed in science and research, he diligently protects every researcher in the station. As a Lightning character, he is also one of the most useful playable characters at the beginning of the game and early hours in Honkai Star Rail.

His appearance is like a kid, as he is only 5'3". However, let his short stature not fool you, as he is used to the pain and suffering of a battle. He considers his scars from previous battles like Badges of Honor. However, he is still a young boy at the end of the day, as holding Peppy and petting him is his only form of respite, as he breaks a rare smile occasionally.

According to the game's database, Arlan "is the beacon that guides the Security Department, the core support for everyone's battles!" This was everything you had to know about Arlan, his age, and some personal information about him in Honkai Star Rail.

