Honkai Star Rail Black Swan build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

Black Swan is the newest addition to the Nihility roster in Honkai Star Rail, joining the ranks of Sampo, Kafka, and Silver Wolf. She is kicking off the newest saga in Trailblazer's journey, as players take on new challenges, enemies, and game modes. Black Swan wields the Wind element while being associated with the Nihility Path.

This article will guide you through the best builds for Black Swan, including the best Light Cones, Relics, stat priorities, and more.

How do Black Swan's abilities work in Honkai Star Rail?

Here is a summarized list of all of Black Swan's abilities in Honkai Star Rail:

Deals damage to multiple enemies by scaling off Black Swan's ATK. Furthermore, it deals a debuff on the targets, called Arcana, while reducing multiple enemies' DEF for turns. Ultimate: Deals damage to multiple enemies and inflicts a debuff called Epiphany on targets for two turns. Affected enemies receive increased damage, with the Arcana debuff counting as DoT (damage over time) effects. Additionally, the effect of the Arcana will not reset.

Deals damage to multiple enemies and inflicts a debuff called Epiphany on targets for two turns. Affected enemies receive increased damage, with the Arcana debuff counting as DoT (damage over time) effects. Additionally, the effect of the Arcana will not reset. Passive talent: There is a chance to inflict Arcana debuff and DoT on enemies. The Arcana debuff deals Wind DoT, and increases the multiplier of DoT effects. Arcana can also stack up to 50 times, and Black Swan can perform different actions based on the number of stacks. Three or more stacks allow Black Swan to deal DoT to multiple targets. Seven or more stacks deal more DoT and ignore the enemy's DEF stat.

Regarding Traces, her passive Talent and Ultimate should be prioritized, followed by basic ATK and skill.

Best Light Cones for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail

Reforged Remembrance is the signature Light Cone for Black Swan, increasing her Effect Hit Rate and granting a buff up to 4 stacks. Each stack increases the wearer's ATK stat and inflicts DoT by ignoring the enemy's DEF.

The Eyes of the Prey 4-star Light Cone is the second BiS (best in the slot) for Black Swan, as it also increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate and DoT damage.

Before the Tutorial mission starts in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Before the Tutorial is the only F2P BiS in the game, increasing the wearer's Effect Hit Rate and regenerating energy after attacking a debuffed enemy.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail

The best 4-set Relic for Black Swan is the Prison in Deep Confinement, granting increased ATK and ignoring DEF upon inflicting DoT. Priority stats should be Effect Hit Rate on the body piece, alongside SPD on the leg piece.

Prisoner in Deep Confinement in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Regarding Planar Ornaments, look for Wind damage bonus on Sphere pieces and ATK% on Rope pieces. The Pan Galactic Commercial Enterprise should be the best Ornament set available via the World 5.