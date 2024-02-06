Best teams for Misha in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Honkai Star Rail 2.0’s release will make the brand-new 4-star character, Misha, available to players. Misha is a Path of Destruction unit wielding the power of the Ice element. His kit allows him to deal Ice damage to adjacent enemies and become stronger if he does not take action in several turns. Those interested in summoning this bellboy might wonder what the best teams for him are.

This article details the best Misha teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 for those curious Trailblazers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

What are the best Misha teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0?

Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane (DHIL) + Misha + Hanya + Luocha

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane, Misha, Hanya, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane (DHIL) - (Main DPS)

- (Main DPS) Misha - (Sub DPS)

- (Sub DPS) Hanya - (Support/Buffer)

- (Support/Buffer) Luocha - (Support/Healer)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane is the main DPS in this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team composition. He is capable of dealing colossal damage to his opponents.

Misha assists Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane on the battlefield by dealing significant Ice damage while the unit is busy fighting.

Meanwhile, Hanya provides various buffs related to ATK and SPD to the DPS units while also replenishing Skill Points (SP). Luocha, on the other hand, carefully watches over his team members and heals them when necessary.

Misha + Bronya + Pela + Huohuo

A team featuring Misha, Bronya, Pela, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Misha - (Main DPS)

- (Main DPS) Bronya - (Support/Buffer)

- (Support/Buffer) Pela - (Debuffer)

- (Debuffer) Huohuo - (Support/Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail hypercarry team composition has Misha as the main DPS unit. He can deal absurd Ice damage to multiple enemies at once while also freezing them.

Bronya boosts Misha’s CRIT DMG and ATK simultaneously, which allows him to use his kit to its full extent. Meanwhile, Pela lowers the adversaries’ DEF, making them more vulnerable to Misha’s attacks.

Huohuo assists her allies by buffing their ATK in Honkai Star Rail and restoring their Energy, as well as healing them to ensure their survival.

Seele + Misha + Ruan Mei + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Seele, Misha, Ruan Mei, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele - (Main DPS)

- (Main DPS) Misha - (Sub DPS)

- (Sub DPS) Ruan Mei - (Support/Buffer)

- (Support/Buffer) Fu Xuan - (Support/Tank)

Seele is the primary DPS character of this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team composition. She is one of the first 5-star characters in the title who excels in dealing absurd single-target damage. While she fights, Misha assists her by dealing an adequate amount of Ice damage and immobilizing the opponents by freezing them.

Ruan Mei boosts their damage and Weakness Break efficiency, which allows both DPS units to inflict colossal damage upon the adversaries. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan absorbs most of the incoming damage by activating her Matrix of Prescience.