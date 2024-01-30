5 best Light Cones for Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail

The community is in for a ride as Honkai Star Rail approaches its patch 2.0. This marks the release of Black Swan as one of the playable 5-star units from the Wind element. Also designated as a Memokeeper of the Garden of Recollection, she treads on the Nihility Path to bring forth powerful DoT (Damage-over-Time) applications that can quickly dispatch enemies in battle.

With Black Swan’s debut on the horizon, fans are wondering about the best Light Cones to equip her with. Fortunately, the Nihility Path offers a variety of good 5-star and 4-star options that can significantly increase her damage potential.

This article lists some of Black Swan’s best Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail.

Black Swan Light cone guide for Honkai Star Rail

1) Reforged Remembrance

The official artwork on Reforged Remembrance (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 582 1058 463

Since Black Swan is a 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail, she has access to a signature Light Cone, the Reforged Remembrance. This gear is arguably the best option to equip, considering its passive is tailored to improve every aspect of her abilities.

The Reforged Remembrance increases her Effect Hit Rate and generates a Prophet Stack for every Wind Shear, Burn, Shock, or Bleed afflicted on a target. Black Swan has to hit the enemy to trigger the effect, which increases her ATK and enables her DoT to ignore the opponent's DEF.

2) Patience Is All You Need

Patience Is All You Need (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 582 1058 463

Despite following the Nihility Path, Black Swan will take on the role of a DPS in Honkai Star Rail due to her powerful DoT application. Hence, a 5-star Light Cone like Patience Is All You Need is ideal to use as it can significantly increase her damage output.

Apart from its solid base stat, this gear provides a flat DMG increase and boosts her SPD up to three stacks after launching an ATK. It further applies Erode to enemies. It has a similar effect as Shocked, which applies Lightning DoT to opponents at the beginning of their turn.

The bonus effect will inflict a decent DMG on its own if you build Black Swan with sufficient ATK stats.

3) Eyes of the Prey

Eyes of the Prey (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 476 952 330

When it comes to the 4-star Nhility Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail, Eyes of the Prey stands out as one of the finest options for Black Swan. It offers a simple passive that increases her Effect Hit Rate and DoT.

The good aspect about 4-star gear is you can superimpose them to their maximum level to double the bonus effect. Make sure to refine the Eyes of Prey, as more Effect Hit Rate will allow Black Swan to easily stack her Fate Card, which is her primary source of damage. Besides, an extra boost of DoT will strengthen the Wind Shear she applies to a target.

4) Good Night and Sleep Well

Good Night and Sleep Well (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 476 952 330

Good Night and Sleep Well is a solid 4-star Light Cone for any Nihility DPS, and Black Swan is no exception. It boosts the wearer's DMG dealt on target by up to three stacks for every debuff applied to them. This effect applies to DoT, which makes it ideal for the Memokeeper.

Black Swan should be able to obtain the maximum damage from the passive with her Fate Card, Fate Crystal, and Wind Shear, as their effect counts as a debuff.

5) Fermata

Fermata (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK HP DEF 476 952 330

For those seeking an accessible Light Cone for Black Swan, Fermata is the best option. It can be purchased from the Light Cone Manifest store in Honkai Star Rail. Hence, you can easily superimpose it on the max level to double its effect.

Speaking of effect, the passive enhances the wearer’s Break Effect dealt while boosting their DMG on a target attacked with Shock or Wind Shear. It is clear that Black Swan’s DoT will easily benefit from Fermata's bonus effect.