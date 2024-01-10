Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leak shows seven new Light Cones within in-game store

The latest Honkai Star Rail update has offered players a variety of fresh content, while leakers have been working around the clock to present more information about version 2.0. The community has been looking forward to this title's next patch. And thanks to third-party sources like Team Chikawa, fans have now got a glimpse of the seven new Light Cones expected to be available in version 2.0's in-game store.

This article will take a closer look at the new set of equipment and further outline their passives for the reader’s convenience. It is worth noting that some details provided below were taken from Hakush, an unauthorized database for Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Seven new Light Cones are heading to in-game store of Honkai Star Rail 2.0

The latest post from Team Chikawa shows seven 4-star Light Cones that will potentially head to the Light Cone Manifest store in Honkai Star Rail. Therefore, players should be able to obtain them in exchange for Lucent Afterglow, which is dropped from the Memory of Chaos and Echoes of War.

Here are all the leaked gears and their corresponding passives, according to Team Chikawa:

What Is Real? (Abundance): Boosts the wearer's Break Effect and restores HP for the entire team upon using Basic ATK.

Dreamville Adventure (Harmony): Generates a Childness Stack when the equipping character uses Basic ATK, SKill, or Ultimate. The effect amplifies allies' DMG dealt by the corresponding ability.

Final Victor (The Hunt): Increases the wielder's ATK, and they gain a Fortune stack upon landing a CRIT hit. Every stack of the effect increases the character's CRIT DMG until the end of their turn.

Flames Afar : When the equipping character loses a portion of HP, it heals them and boosts their DMG for two turns.

Destiny's Threads Forewoven (Preservation): Increases the wearer's Effect RES and DMG for every DEF stat they possess.

The Day The Cosmos Fell (Erudition): Enhances ATK and CRIT DMG upon attacking multiple opponents.

It's Showtime (Harmony): The wielder gets a DMG buff for inflicting a debuff on a target. The Light Cone further increases their character's ATK scaling on their Effect Hit Rate stat.

All the version 2.0 Light Cones specified above can be beneficial to both the existing and upcoming characters in the game.

