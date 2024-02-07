The new items in the game, Honkai Star Rail Aideen Tokens, are a weekly currency you can obtain in Penacony's Golden Hour. You will first encounter these Aideen Tokens during the Trailblaze Mission while roaming the city during the Golden Hour. Version 2.0 brings many new items to the table alongside the new region of Penacony.

This article will guide you on how you can use the Honkai Star Rail Aideen Tokens and where to obtain these items.

How to get Honkai Star Rail Aideen Tokens

You can purchase Aideen Tokens using credits (Image via Hoyoverse)

Aideen Tokens will be first introduced during the main Trailblaze quest of Penacony. After you meet with Firefly, she will give you a tour of the Golden Hour and take you to Aideen Park. Here, you will be given a few free tokens that you can use.

Additionally, you can purchase Aideen Tokens from a particular NPC called Dancy. You can find him in Aideen Park on the left side of the Golden Hour map of Penacony. Each token will cost around 500, and you can them every week.

How to use Honkai Star Rail Aideen Tokens

Aideen Tokens can be spent to gamble for several items (Image via Hoyoverse)

Aideen Tokens can be used in Penacony to play various minigames such as:

Dreamy Slots

Lucky Wheel

Golden Capsule Machine

Using the Honkai Star Rail Aideen Tokens in these minigames will allow you to obtain a plethora of rewards, but keep in mind that the rewards are based on chance.

Enquire about the locations of the Origami Bird (Image via Hoyoverse)

You can also use the Aideen Tokens to ask about the locations of the Origami Birds from the Young Master Gold. Asking about each bird will consume one Aideen Token.

The rewards that await you from the minigames

Playing each minigame will reward you with various in-game items (Image via Hoyoverse)

By playing the slot machine minigames, you can obtain a plethora of items in-game. This all comes down to luck, but you can obtain the 4-star Light Cone, It's Showtime for free, alongside its copies that you can use to Superimpose it to rank 5. This Light Cone is one of the best free options for Black Swan.

Besides that, you can obtain various XP materials, consumables, and Penacony-based ascension materials.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related content, follow Sportskeeda.