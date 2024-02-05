Honkai Star Rail Misha build guide: Best relics, light cones, teams, and traces

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will introduce Misha, a lovable and thoughtful bellboy working at The Reverie Hotel. He will be a new 4-star Ice character who follows the path of Destruction. Depending on your roster, he can efficiently perform as a main or secondary damage dealer. His unique kit allows him multiple chances to freeze enemies and break their toughness bars often.

This article will highlight some of the best relics, light cones, and Planar Ornaments available for him in Honkai Star Rail. You will also learn about some of the team setups he can easily fit into. Here is everything you need to know regarding how to best use this character.

What are Misha’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Here is a summary of Misha's abilities, which will help players understand how the new Ice character works in Honkai Star Rail:

Skill: Deals Ice damage to a single target enemy and nearby targets.

Deals Ice damage to a single target enemy and nearby targets. Ultimate: Deals Ice damage to a single foe, followed by Ice damage to multiple random enemies. Each hit has a chance of freezing the target.

Deals Ice damage to a single foe, followed by Ice damage to multiple random enemies. Each hit has a chance of freezing the target. Talent: When an ally uses a Skill point, the Ultimate's Hits per Action is increased and 3 energy is regenerated.

When an ally uses a Skill point, the Ultimate's Hits per Action is increased and 3 energy is regenerated. Technique: Creates a dimension called Dream Prison, which stops all action of enemies caught inside for 15 seconds. His Ultimate will deal two additional hits when he fights in Dream Prison.

As this is a damage dealer from the Destruction Path, you will want to unlock all of his ascension traces to reach his maximum potential. Overall, it seems Misha's entire kit is heavily focused on freezing enemies and breaking their toughness bar with his Ultimate ability.

What are the best Relics for Misha in Honkai Star Rail?

Best Relics and Planatory Ornaments to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Misha's best-in-slot relic would be the 4-piece set of Hunter of Glacial Forest, which increases both his Ice Damage and Ultimate Damage. If players are still farming a good 4-piece set, they can make do with a 4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat or a 2-piece combo of Musketeer and Hunter.

Here are the stats they should aim for:

Body: CRIT Rate/ Damage

Feet: SPD

Sphere: Ice DMG%

Rope: ATK%

When it comes to Misha's 2-piece Planatory Ornaments, Inert Salsotto will be the best option to use since it offers an additional Crit Rate and boosts Ultimate Damage.

What are the best light cones for Misha in Honkai Star Rail?

Best 5-star light cones (Image via HoYoverse)

As a 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail, Misha does not have a signature light cone. When building him, any light cone that helps with CRIT or Break Effect stats will be a great option. Here is a list of all the best light cones for him:

I Shall Be My Own Sword

On the Fall of Aeon

Something Irreplaceable

Incredible Promise

Under the Blue Sky

Best 4-star option (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown above, his best 5-star options are "On the Fall of Aeon" and Jingliu's "I Shall Be My Own Sword" signature light cone.

His best-in-slot happens to be "Incredible Promise," which is a new 4-star light cone. It provides CRIT stats and the additional Break Effect, both of which are beneficial to Misha. As long as you can equip him with the light cones mentioned on the bulleted list provided earlier, you should be good to go.

What are the best teams for Misha in Honkai Star Rail?

Characters with high synergy with Misha (Image via HoYoverse)

Misha can take both main DPS and sub-DPS roles in Freeze teams. His ideal team composition will include characters such as:

Gepard

HuoHuo

Jingliu

Pela

Ruan Mei

Even though Mono-Ice teams will be his forte, he is flexible enough to be paired with non-Ice characters as well. When used properly, teams with Misha can consistently delay enemy turns by freezing them.

