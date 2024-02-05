5 best Light Cones for Misha in Honkai Star Rail

With the launch of Honkai Star Rail’s version 2.0 update, Misha, a bellboy of The Reverie Hotel treading on the Path of Destruction, will debut as a 4-star character. As a wielder of the Ice element, Misha can deal significant Ice damage to adjacent enemies due to his affiliation to the aforementioned Path.

With his release on the horizon, players are wondering what the best Light Cones are for him in Honkai Star Rail. Luckily for them, this turn-based battler offers a variety of 5 and 4-star Light Cones that can boost his performance on the battlefield.

For those curious, this article lists five Light Cones suitable for Misha in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Best Light Cones for Misha in Honkai Star Rail

1) On the Fall of an Aeon

On the Fall of an Aeon (Image via HoYoverse)

HP ATK DEF 1058 529 396

Since Misha is not a 5-star character, he will not get access to a signature Light Cone; therefore, On the Fall of an Aeon is an exceptional free-to-play choice. Players can obtain this Light Cone from the Herta Store in the Simulated Universe. It can boost Misha’s ATK, significantly increasing his damage as ATK is the primary stat that his abilities scale with.

On the Fall of an Aeon Light Cone additionally boosts Misha’s damage for two turns whenever he inflicts a Weakness Break status effect, which enables him to deal greater damage.

2) Something Irreplaceable

Something Irreplaceable (Image via HoYoverse)

HP ATK DEF 1164 582 396

Due to his affiliation with the Destruction Path, Misha will be a DPS character in Honkai Star Rail 2.0; therefore, Clara’s signature Light Cone, Something Irreplaceable, is also an excellent choice. The passive ability of this Light Cone can significantly increase Misha’s ATK, which benefits him as his damage is reliant on ATK.

Apart from increasing the wearer’s ATK stat, this Light Cone can also replenish his HP that scales with his ATK and boosts his outgoing damage simultaneously until the end of the next turn. This allows Misha to deal damage to the adversaries without any restrictions when he is built with sufficient ATK.

3) Indelible Promise

Indelible Promise (Image via HoYoverse)

HP ATK DEF 952 476 330

Indelible Promise is one of the new Light Cones that will be released along with the Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 update. This gear is an excellent 4-star choice for those who don’t have the two 5-star Light Cones that are mentioned above.

As it is a 4-star equipment, it doesn't provide much base stats when compared to a 5-star, but its passive ability boosts the wearer's Break Effect. Additionally, his CRIT Rate increases for two turns when he activates his ultimate.

4) The Moles Welcome You

The Moles Welcome You (Image via HoYoverse)

HP ATK DEF 1058 476 264

This 4-star Destruction Light Cone, The Moles Welcome You, is also a solid option for Misha in Honkai Star Rail. It boosts the wearer’s ATK by granting them a stack of Mischievous when they use their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate.

As it is a 4-star piece of gear, players can easily Superimpose this Light Cone to the maximum level to increase the bonus effect significantly. Misha can use this ability to obtain a damage boost and increase his Hits Per Action before activating his ultimate.

5) Under the Blue Sky

Under the Blue Sky (Image via HoYoverse)

HP ATK DEF 952 476 330

Under the Blue Sky is another excellent 4-star Light Cone for Misha. It can be obtained through various Warp banners in Honkai Star Rail. The equipment bestows the user with a 16% ATK boost at Superimpose level one, and it doubles at the maximum Superimpose level.

The passive ability of this Light Cone additionally boosts the wearer’s CRIT Rate for three turns whenever they defeat an opponent. Misha will be able to obtain the aforementioned effect easily and deal significant Ice damage to the adversaries.